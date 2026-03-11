Crimson Desert PS5 Specs Revealed – Here’s How It Runs on PS5 Pro and Xbox

Pearl Abyss has just confirmed Crimson Desert PS5 specs, including resolution and expected performance. Here is how Crimson Desert will run on consoles such as PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S.

Crimson Desert PS5 Specs Revealed by Pearl Abyss

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss, PlayStation

We are now only a week out from the launch of Crimson Desert on March 19. All eyes are on Pearl Abyss, as the upcoming RPG is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated games this year. Since 2025, the new IP has impressed players with its massive open-world map and jaw dropping gameplay trailers.

However, one question that has remained on the minds of many players is: how does Crimson Desert runs on PS5 and other consoles? Well, we finally have our first idea of what we can expect from its PlayStation and Xbox release, as Pearl Abyss recently released an extensive console specification breakdown.

How Crimson Desert Runs on PS5 Pro

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

On PS5 Pro, Crimson Desert will run at 4k (upscaled from 1080p) at 60 FPS using the new PSSR 2 feature. Even more impressive is that the Performance mode still includes high ray tracing. The PlayStation release of the RPG will feature three modes: Performance, Balanced, and Quality.

Early impressions of PSSR 2 have also been described as being a “game changer”. For example, the excellent Resident Evil Requiem recently used it, and has stunning graphics and performance. So this bodes well for the Crimson Desert PS5 release.

For your convenience, here are the full Crimson Desert console specs and features:

Full Crimson Desert Console Specs (PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox)

PlayStation 5

Setting Performance Balanced Quality Resolution 1080p Upscaled 4K (from 1280p, FSR 3) Upscaled 4K (from 1440p, FSR 3) Target Performance 60 FPS VSync / 60+ FPS VRR 40 FPS VSync* 30 FPS VSync Raytracing Quality Raytracing Low Raytracing Low Raytracing High

PlayStation 5 Pro

Setting Performance Balanced Quality Resolution Upscaled 4K (from 1080p, Upgraded PSSR) Upscaled 4K (from 1440p, Upgraded PSSR) 4K Target Performance 60 FPS VSync / 60+ FPS VRR** 40 FPS VSync* / 48+ FPS VRR** 30 FPS VSync Raytracing Quality Raytracing High Raytracing High Raytracing Ultra

Xbox Series S

Setting Performance Quality Resolution 720p 1080p Target Performance 40 FPS VSync* 30 FPS VSync Raytracing Quality Raytracing Off Raytracing Off

Xbox Series X

Setting Performance Balanced Quality Resolution 1080p Upscaled 4K (from 1280p, FSR 3) Upscaled 4K (from 1440p, FSR 3) Target Performance 60 FPS VSync / 60+ FPS VRR** 40 FPS VSync* 30 FPS VSync Raytracing Quality Raytracing Low Raytracing Low Raytracing High

Digital Foundry Will Test Crimson Desert PS5 Pro Performance

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

For those still wondering about Crimson Desert PS5 Pro performance, there is some good news. According to Digital Foundry, Pearl Abyss has provided the tech outlet with a review code to specifically test its performance. This means the developer is confident in how it runs on PlayStation devices such as PS5 and PS5 Pro.

Even more encouraging are comments Digital Foundry have made themselves. In a recent weekly email to subscribers, the outlet teased that “consoles can handle the game.” As far as Pearl Abyss goes, the developer is not shying away from Crimson Desert console performance.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

After all, the studio literally sent out a pre-launch code to Digital Foundry and has given them permission to publish a full performance analysis. Regardless, based on these latest Crimson Desert PS5 specifications, it appears we might have one of the best-looking games of this generation launching on March 19.