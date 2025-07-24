Cronos: The New Dawn Extended Gameplay Revealed in New Trailer

I highlighted Cronos: The New Dawn about a month ago and loved what I saw from the early looks. If you can find a way to properly put a time-based mechanic/story in your game, you’ll probably have me hooked.

10 MINUTES OF ‘CRONOS: The New Dawn’ GAMEPLAY BELOW

Yeah, give me all of that. If Bloober Team’s Silent Hill track record is any indication, we’re in for

one hell of an immersive experience. I also like that I have more questions at the end of this

than answers. Game developers do a great job of not giving you everything in the lead-up to a game release. I can’t think of the last game I played where I felt like I had every piece of it figured out before I hit the start button.

As a Traveler, in this clip, you’re exploring Sector A-0. Using your weapon, you can pull an entire chunk of land towards you to restore a path. Once you’re on it, you turn off the power that allowed you to pull it, and it floats back to its place.

Time manipulation is more than just a story beat; it’s a means of traversal, and the effect looks pretty cool. The weapon-changing effect is cold, though. Going from a pistol to a rifle and seeing the gun transform in real time is amazing. The art direction on Cronos is a clear priority, and Bloober Team has it looking great so far.

And you’re going to need that seamlessness because combat looks intense. Remember, you have to burn your enemies to finish them off. If you don’t, you’re going to have to deal with some nasty business as living enemies bolster themselves with the bodies of fallen ones.

You can definitely see and feel the Dead Space influence, but Cronos still feels like something new. There is still no release date for Cronos: The New Dawn, but the release window remains Fall 2025.