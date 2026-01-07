Crowbar and Eyehategod Announce Co-Headlining US Spring Tour 2026

New Orleans sludge metal pioneers Crowbar and Eyehategod are gearing up for a co-headlining US tour slated for Spring 2026.
This run of shows kicks off March 19 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and stretches across roughly a month, wrapping up with a hometown performance in New Orleans on April 18. The itinerary includes stops in major markets such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and Nashville, among many others.
HOW TO GET Crowbar & Eyehategod Tickets
Tickets for select dates are already on sale through Ticketmaster, while additional shows are available via StubHub, as well as direct venue links listed on Crowbar’s official website.
Crowbar’s most recent release is Zero and Below (2022), while Eyehategod last issued a full-length album with 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior.
The complete routing for Crowbar and Eyehategod’s 2026 tour is available below (including an April 17 performance in Atlanta where both acts will also appear in support of Acid Bath).
Crowbar and Eyehategod 2026 Tour Dates:
03/19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
03/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/21 – Haltom City, TX @ The Haltom Theater
03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
03/23 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
03/24 – Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room
03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
03/27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (C.Y. Fest) ^
03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
03/30 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s
04/01 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
04/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/03 – Spokane, WA @ Chameleon
04/04 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
04/05 – Sale Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon
04/06 – Casper, WY @ Oil City Beer Company
04/07 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
04/08 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
04/09 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
04/10 – Evansville, IN @ Stage Two
04/11 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live
04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
04/13 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
04/14 – Lynchburg, VA @ Super Rad
04/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker Brewpub
04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggies
04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
04/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
^ = festival date, Eyehategod only
* = supporting Acid Bath