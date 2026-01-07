Crowbar and Eyehategod Announce Co-Headlining US Spring Tour 2026

New Orleans sludge metal pioneers Crowbar and Eyehategod are gearing up for a co-headlining US tour slated for Spring 2026.

This run of shows kicks off March 19 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and stretches across roughly a month, wrapping up with a hometown performance in New Orleans on April 18. The itinerary includes stops in major markets such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and Nashville, among many others.

HOW TO GET Crowbar & Eyehategod Tickets

Tickets for select dates are already on sale through Ticketmaster, while additional shows are available via StubHub, as well as direct venue links listed on Crowbar’s official website.

Crowbar’s most recent release is Zero and Below (2022), while Eyehategod last issued a full-length album with 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior.

The complete routing for Crowbar and Eyehategod’s 2026 tour is available below (including an April 17 performance in Atlanta where both acts will also appear in support of Acid Bath).

03/19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/21 – Haltom City, TX @ The Haltom Theater

03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

03/23 – El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

03/24 – Mesa, AZ @ The Rosetta Room

03/25 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

03/27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (C.Y. Fest) ^

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

03/30 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

04/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/03 – Spokane, WA @ Chameleon

04/04 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

04/05 – Sale Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

04/06 – Casper, WY @ Oil City Beer Company

04/07 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

04/08 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

04/09 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

04/10 – Evansville, IN @ Stage Two

04/11 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live

04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

04/13 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

04/14 – Lynchburg, VA @ Super Rad

04/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Bunker Brewpub

04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggies

04/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

04/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

^ = festival date, Eyehategod only

* = supporting Acid Bath