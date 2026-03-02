Cruise Ship Partiers Just Set a World Record for Most Margaritas in 8 Hours

Like most vacations, cruises are an excuse to abandon restraint, pretend calories don’t count, and throw out “just one more!” about a dozen times. Princess Cruises took advantage of that mindset and broke a Guinness World Record for the most margaritas.

On February 17, passengers on the Regal Princess were on a drunken mission while the ship sat in Cozumel. The tally hit 3,410 margaritas sold in eight hours, which is now a Guinness World Record.

Guinness adjudicator Thomas Bradford announced the final number in the same tone used for any official result, even when the result is 3,410 margaritas. “You could feel the celebration in every bar of Regal Princess,” he said, as the ship locked in the record.

The margarita in question was Princess’s 24K Margarita, made with Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier, margarita mix, and served over ice in a salted-rim glass. The “24K” name suggests luxury. The reality was probably a lot of bucket hats practicing their basic Spanish at local bars.

For the cruise line, the record came packaged with another brag. Princess says it sold 1,038,197 of the same 24K Margaritas fleetwide from January 1, 2025, through January 7, 2026. That’s a lot of freaking tequila.

Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage, leaned into the marketing poetry, calling the moment “this unforgettable chapter in Princess history.” Which, I guess. Some families pass down heirlooms. This ship passed down a plaque that essentially reads “we drank a sh-t ton of margaritas.”

The previous record stood at 2,728 margaritas, set by Motel Mexicola in Seminyak, Bali, on September 15, 2024, according to Guinness. Regal Princess cleared it by a wide margin, which is impressive in the same way it’s impressive when someone eats a full party sub alone. Skill, yes. Questions, many.