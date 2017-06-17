Crunchy Coleslaw Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients
⅓ cup quinoa
1 ½ pounds|680 grams green cabbage, cored, quartered, and thinly sliced
3 ounces|85 grams uncooked ramen noodles, crushed by hand
½ cup sliced almonds, toasted
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar
1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
½ red onion, thinly sliced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Bring a small pot of water to a boil and add the quinoa. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes, then drain. Spread into a thin, even layer on a baking sheet and bake, stirring every so often, until crisp, about 45 minutes. Cool.
- Transfer ¾ of the quinoa to a large bowl and toss with the cabbage, half of the ramen, ⅔ of the almonds, the olive oil, vinegar, ⅔ of the scallions, the red onion, salt, and pepper. Transfer the coleslaw to a serving platter and garnish with the remaining quinoa, ramen, almonds, and scallions.
