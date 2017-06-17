Crunchy Coleslaw Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients



⅓ cup quinoa

1 ½ pounds|680 grams green cabbage, cored, quartered, and thinly sliced

3 ounces|85 grams uncooked ramen noodles, crushed by hand

½ cup sliced almonds, toasted

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

¼ cup|60 ml white wine vinegar

1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Bring a small pot of water to a boil and add the quinoa. Cook until tender, about 15 minutes, then drain. Spread into a thin, even layer on a baking sheet and bake, stirring every so often, until crisp, about 45 minutes. Cool. Transfer ¾ of the quinoa to a large bowl and toss with the cabbage, half of the ramen, ⅔ of the almonds, the olive oil, vinegar, ⅔ of the scallions, the red onion, salt, and pepper. Transfer the coleslaw to a serving platter and garnish with the remaining quinoa, ramen, almonds, and scallions.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.