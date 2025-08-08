Did you catch the gorgeous, nearly full moon last night? I don’t know about you, but any time I see her glow, I have to pull my car to the side of the road or climb to higher ground to admire her beauty.

And though the full moon technically occurs tomorrow morning, it’s at 99% illumination right now, marking the very last percentage of a waxing gibbous—the phase directly before the full moon.

Videos by VICE

During this time, the right half of the moon’s face is illuminated from our view in the Northern Hemisphere. It gains more and more light each night until the full moon, when it appears completely illuminated from our perspective here on Earth.

The waxing gibbous also rises earlier in the evening, between noon and sunset. This means you can often see it in all of its glory on your drive home in the late evening hours.

The current waxing gibbous moon is in the sign of Aquarius. Here’s everything you should know about today’s moon—and how to prepare for tomorrow’s full moon.

Current Moon Phase: August 8, 2025

Today’s current moon phase is a waxing gibbous in Aquarius. According to Moongiant, “The waxing gibbous on August 8 has an illumination of 99%. This is the percentage of the Moon illuminated by the sun. The illumination is constantly changing and can vary by up to 10% a day.

The waxing gibbous is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. Currently, the moon is 14.07 days old. For context, the lunar cycle consists of 29.53 days.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the phase directly before the full moon. Each day, the right side of the moon gains a little more illumination until it reaches 100% on the full moon.

According to the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center, “This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 3 p.m., and setting around 3 a.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the full moon phase.”

The term “waxing” refers to the moon’s illumination increasing, while the term “gibbous” means the moon is greater than a semicircle but less than a full circle.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius

Not only is today’s moon a waxing gibbous, but it is also situated in the astrological sign of Aquarius. Astrologers label this air sign as philanthropic and intellectual.

According to Zodiac Signs, “The sign of Aquarius belongs to the element of Air, finishing the story of Gemini and Libra and connecting them in a way through opposition of freedom and relationships. They will rely on their mind and spoken words most of the time, and without mental stimulation, might lose interest even in the things that made their heart jump at first. They see the world as a place full of possibilities and have the need to be spontaneous, follow the moment, and live it to the fullest in an attempt not to waste any time.”

When the moon enters Aquarius, there’s often an increased focus on humanitarian pursuits as well as independence. You might feel a desire for freedom today, or perhaps you’re feeling called toward helping others.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

As we approach the full moon this weekend, just 1% illumination away, you might feel a rush of intense energy. The waxing moon symbolizes a time for one final push, while the full moon represents release and closure. It’s time to tie up any loose ends and put the finishing touches on any projects—then enjoy the weekend ahead.