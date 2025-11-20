Happy Thursday and happy new moon! Today marks the start of a fresh lunar cycle. Think of it as a new chapter—an opportunity to start over, set intentions, and find grounded inspiration again.

Currently, the moon’s illumination is around 0%, meaning the sun isn’t highlighting any part of the moon right now. That’s why it seems to “disappear” from the sky during this phase. There’s no light cast on the celestial body, so we simply can’t see it from our view here on Earth.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: November 20, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the new moon in Scorpio, a sensitive, passionate water sign known to help heighten individual intuitions. The moon currently has around 0% illumination from the sun.

The new moon peaked early this morning, around 1:47 a.m. EST. Seeing as it’s the first day of the lunar cycle, the moon is less than one day old.

What Is the New Moon Phase?

The new moon is the first phase of the lunar cycle. It occurs just after the waning crescent moon and just before the waxing crescent moon, marking a fresh start.

According to NASA, “This is the invisible phase of the moon, with the illuminated side of the moon facing the sun and the night side facing Earth. In this phase, the moon is in the same part of the sky as the sun and rises and sets with the sun. Not only is the illuminated side facing away from the Earth, it’s also up during the day!”

New Moon in Scorpio

Today’s new moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, an intense, emotional, and often vengeful sign. When the moon enters Scorpio, there might be more reactive behaviors and emotional tension in the air.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

With the new moon in Scorpio, there’s even more heightened energy today.

New Moon Symbolism

The new moon carries deep spiritual symbolism, representing a fresh start and new opportunities. If you keep an open mind during this time, you might just be blessed with life-changing offers and serendipitous encounters.

As the first phase of the lunar cycle, the new moon symbolizes a clean slate. If you’ve been feeling stagnant or resisting change, now is the time to embrace exactly where you are.

Many people like to host new moon “rituals” to protect their energy and manifest their desires. This is a great time to set intentions for the lunar cycle ahead, writing down and/or visualizing exactly what you want. Don’t be afraid to dream big—the moon’s energy is on your side.