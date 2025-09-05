Happy Friday! We’ve officially made it to the weekend, which means in two days, we will have a bright full moon in the sky.

We are still in the waxing gibbous moon phase today. However, since we’re mere days away from the full moon, you might notice it already appearing more like a circle than a semicircle. That’s because the moon is closer to 100 percent illumination than it is to 50 percent illumination, which is where it is at the beginning of this particular phase.

Right now, you might also experience major shifts in energy, intensity, or emotional clarity. Pay attention to your intuition during this time, as it will act as your truest form of guidance.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 5, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous with 94 percent illumination, situated in the astrological sign of Aquarius. The current moon is 12.54 days old.

For reference, the moon reaches peak illumination (100 percent) on the day of the full moon. Some people would consider the day or two leading up to and following the full moon as a part of the full moon phase. However, scientifically speaking, the moon is in waxing gibbous just until 100 percent illumination, which really only lasts a few hours.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon. It’s also the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. During this time, the moon goes from 50 percent to 100 percent illumination from the sun. Each day, it looks larger, fuller, and brighter from our view on Earth.

According to EarthSky, “People often see a waxing gibbous moon in the afternoon, shortly after moonrise, while it’s ascending in the east as the sun is descending in the west … The moon at this phase is easy to see in the daytime because, at [a] waxing gibbous moon, a respectably large fraction of the moon’s dayside faces our way.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is still in the air sign Aquarius, as it was yesterday. It will remain here until the full moon on Sunday, when it will move into Pisces.

Aquarius is a zodiac sign known for its individuality and rebellious nature. These are the philanthropic signs of the zodiac, always looking out for the greater good and willing to fight for what’s right. When the moon enters Aquarius, there’s often a strong desire to break free or serve the greater good.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon is a time for swift action and last-minute efforts to reach your goals. If you’re wondering why your manifestations have yet to pan out this month, ask yourself whether you’ve taken aligned steps toward them.

The waxing gibbous holds deep symbolism, shedding more light on where we’ve fallen short or haven’t followed through on our intentions. It’s not too late to water those seeds you planted during the new moon.