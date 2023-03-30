CYBER: The DEA Is Skipping Warrants and Buying Data from Rogue Employees

In America, no one can protect you from a transportation employee being paid off by the feds.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has a single remit: to prosecute America’s long-failed war on drugs. Joseph Cox is on today’s episode of Cyber to talk about one its shadier practices and the senators who want answers from the Department of Justice. It turns out that the DEA has been paying Amtrak and commercial package companies to act as informants and supply data on customers without having to get a warrant.

Stories discussed in this episode:

The DEA Bought Customer Data from Rogue Employees Instead of Getting a Warrant

The ‘Insanely Broad’ RESTRICT Act Could Ban Much More Than Just TikTok

Here is the FBI’s Contract to Buy Mass Internet Data

Cops Sue Afroman for ‘Emotional Distress’ After He Made Music Videos of Botched Raid

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch and YouTube. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.