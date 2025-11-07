‘Tis the Season for Scams: How to Protect Yourself Because the Internet Is Chaos

The holidays are supposed to be cozy. But online? It’s chaos. Everyone’s shopping, streaming, doomscrolling, and getting bombarded with “exclusive” deals that look too good to be true because, most of the time, they are. Every year, scams get slicker, phishing emails get prettier, and hackers get bolder. One wrong click and suddenly you’re sharing more personal data than your BeReal. And sure, you could fire up a random VPN and hope for the best, but in 2025, that’s like wearing a flimsy Halloween mask and calling it protection.

The truth is, staying safe online isn’t as simple as it used to be. Between data breaches, phishing texts, and cloned websites that look way too convincing, a basic VPN doesn’t cut it anymore. But here’s an elevated option: Webroot Total Protection, which serves a cybersecurity suite that does more than just hide your IP address. It’s like having a digital bodyguard that watches your back while you scroll, shop, and stream. (It’s also on sale right now.)

Webroot Total Protection quietly flexes on all those one-trick VPNs. It’s not just hiding your IP address; it’s running full coverage on your digital life. Think: lightning-fast antivirus scans that don’t slow down your laptop, dark web monitoring for your info (because your data’s probably been out there since 2016), and even identity theft protection backed by up to $1 million in fraud reimbursement. It keeps an eye on your credit, your kids’ Chromebooks (if you’re a parent, that is), and your accidentally downloaded sketchy PDF. No judgment.

Basically, it’s the digital equivalent of having that one hyper-competent friend who spots red flags before you do, except this one also gives you 24/7 U.S.-based support, a password manager, a built-in VPN, and unlimited cloud backup for your stuff.

Run, don’t walk though. Webroot’s running up to 50% off for the holidays, including 50% off Webroot Total Protection. Plans start at $89.99 per year for that highest tier of protection, which is less than the holiday latte habit you’re pretending isn’t a problem honestly.

The internet’s only getting weirder. At least make sure you’re not the easiest target.

Learn more about Webroot’s holiday deal here.