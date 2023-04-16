Daily Horoscope: April 17, 2023

Excitement is in the air as the moon in Pisces mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus at 12:25 AM! It’s early in the morning, but people might feel a second wind. Creative inspiration abounds as the moon joins Neptune in Pisces at 2:57 PM. It’s a wonderful time to make or enjoy art. The moon enters courageous Aries at 9:09 AM, and mingles with Pluto in Aquarius at 9:42 PM, finding us feeling ready to embrace a big transformation.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! This is a wonderful time to reconnect with yourself and focus on self care. Make space to sit with your emotions and tend to your needs. Big changes could occur in your social life, but you likely feel ready for the shift.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Make time to connect with your inner voice, Taurus! A creative breakthrough could benefit your career as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. This is an exciting time to explore a new hobby, network, or generally enjoy connecting with people. A transformative discussion takes place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An inspiring discovery could take place as the moon and Neptune meet in Pisces. The moon enters Aries, bringing your focus to your career, and exciting financial developments could take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring an exciting and adventurous mood. New travel plans could come together. A meaningful, transformative connection between you and a partner forms as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your opposite sign Pisces meets Neptune, also in Pisces, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere! Deep conversations about anything from intimacy to money take place as the moon enters Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries today, and you can connect with someone on a deep, intense level as the moon connects with power planet Pluto in Aquarius. A transformative energy flows in your relationships.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces inspires a fun, playful mood today, but the moon also enters Aries, which can shift your focus to your to-do list and daily chores. You might be breaking old habits as the moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! Juicy information may be shared as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius. Exciting developments can take place at this time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Exciting news may be shared as the moon in Pisces connects with the planet of surprise, Uranus, now in Taurus. The moon enters Aries later on, bringing your focus to your home and family life. A thrilling discussion about money can take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

News and ideas may be shared as the moon enters Aries and lights up the communication sector of your chart. The moon also mingles with Pluto, which is now in your sign, bringing you a deep and meaningful discussion. Secrets may be shared.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon and Neptune meet in your sign, Pisces, strengthening your connection with your intuition and creativity. You can feel especially glamorous, and people may be quite enchanted by you! The moon also enters Aries, bringing your focus to themes like wealth and security.