Daily Horoscope: April 5, 2022

Love and money planet Venus enters water sign Pisces at 11:18 AM, inspiring an abundance of affection, wealth, and opportunity! Things may feel bigger, better, and brighter—but folks might be more sensitive than usual. Even the most hardened of hearts could turn to hopeless romantics, if only for a short time. Creativity flows, and it’s a powerful time for artistic expression. The moon is in inquisitive Gemini today, encouraging us to ask questions.

Aries

Sweet Venus enters sensitive water sign Pisces today, which may find you feeling a little shy! It’s a lovely time to explore your dreams and fantasies. Plan an escape somewhere secluded and romantic with a partner.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters Pisces today, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart: You may be feeling especially popular at this time, and it’s a fantastic moment to discuss hopes and dreams with your partners.

Gemini

You may feel especially popular and receive applause for your accomplishments as Venus enters Pisces. A reward or recognition could come your way! The moon is in your sign, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Cancer

Sweet Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces today, which bodes well for communication in your relationships. Good news from afar may arrive, too. Deep discussions about what’s truly valuable to you can take place.

Leo

Venus enters water sign Pisces today, stirring up deep emotions. This can be a powerful time for intimacy in your relationships. Venus is the planet of love, but also of money, and you may find yourself organizing your bills or receiving a gift!

Virgo

Love and money planet Venus enters your opposite sign Pisces today, activating the relationship sector of your chart! You may meet someone especially charming at this time or connect with a partner in a deep way.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus enters water sign Pisces today, which may bring a boost of creativity. Something sweet and wonderful can take place as you go about your daily routine!

Scorpio

Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating a highly creative, romantic sector of your chart. You may be swept off your feet, making significant strides in your artistic pursuits, or attending exciting celebrations at this time!

Sagittarius

Venus enters Pisces, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. You may feel inspired to beautify your space and redecorate, or called to connect with family or you invite your partner deeper into the fold.

Capricorn

Venus enters Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart! A sweet message might be shared. Good news may arrive or conversation can flow easily. It’s a fun time to flirt!

Aquarius

Venus enters Pisces, activating the financial sector of your chart. Good news about money or a gift may arrive! The moon in Gemini also inspires a playful and romantic atmosphere.

Pisces

Love and money planet Venus enters your sign today, Pisces: You may be feeling especially glamorous and attractive at this time, and it’s an exciting moment to make introductions and connect with your partners!