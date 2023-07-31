Daily Horoscope: August 1, 2023

The full moon in Aquarius takes place at 2:32 PM, marking an important turning point away from drama and toward solutions. This means some goodbyes might take place—or relationships can deepen! Mars in Virgo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 4:45 PM, inspiring a burst of productivity and confidence, and big feelings surface as the moon squares off with Jupiter at 9:38 PM. Be careful not to overindulge.

Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces at 10:18 PM, which could mean communication delays, inflexibility, or grumpiness, though it could be a good time to focus on getting responsibilities in order.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A situation regarding your social life could come to a climax during today’s full moon in Aquarius. Your ruling planet Mars, now in Virgo, aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bring you a big win, perhaps financially! Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, urging you to be strict about how you manage your time and energy.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Today’s full moon in Aquarius could bring a big climax to a situation that’s been building in your career! A great achievement can take place or you may decide to pursue a new goal. Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter, which is in your sign, Taurus, inspiring a passionate atmosphere. Communication may slow down as Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

There’s a full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which could bring a climax to a conversation that has been brewing. New information may surface. Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring fortitude and confidence, but your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, slowing communications.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Today’s full moon in Aquarius could find you and a partner reaching a financial decision. You may be settling a debt or resolving some lingering issue. Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you having a big, exciting discussion—but communications slow down or become more serious as Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

There’s a full moon in your opposite sign Aquarius today, which could bring a big change in your relationships. You may be ending some partnerships while deepening your investment in others. Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your career, but conversations move slowly as Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A big shift may take place in your routine today thanks to the full moon in Aquarius. You might be dumping an old habit or wrapping up a project. Mars in your sign, Virgo, aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bring exciting opportunities. Working out logistics with your partners (in love or business) might move slowly as your ruling planet Mercury, also in Virgo, opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in fellow air sign Aquarius can bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life! You might also be completing a creative project at this time. Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an emotional breakthrough, but scheduling difficulties might slow things down as Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Creating a better work-life balance may be a big theme for you during today’s full moon in Aquarius. You could be letting go of the past in some significant way. Your ruling planet Mars, now in Virgo, aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring passion! Frustration may pop up in your social life as Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A communication breakthrough could take place during today’s full moon in Aquarius. Information may come to light. Great strides can be made toward achieving your goals as Mars in Virgo aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus. People may be inflexible as Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Today’s full moon in Aquarius can bring a climax to a situation that’s been building regarding themes like wealth or security. Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring great passion and adventure! However, communications may slow down as Mercury in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Aquarius! A big shift may be taking place in how you approach your relationships and present yourself to the world. Mars in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring courage, but communication could slow down as Mercury in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Important issues involving money, wealth, or security can also be addressed.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place during today’s full moon in Aquarius. You may realize something in a dream. There may be a change in your routine. Focus on creating more time to rest. Exciting discussions take place as Mars in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, though things might not move as quickly as you’d like as Mercury in Pisces opposes Saturn in your sign, Pisces. Serious discussions about the future also take place.