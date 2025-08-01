Daily Horoscope: August 1, 2025

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio squares off with Mercury retrograde, creating tension between what’s felt and what’s said. Expect emotional truths to surface with jagged edges, especially if conversations have been dodging what really matters. Meanwhile, Venus squares off with Saturn and Neptune, challenging how we perceive love, stability, and fantasy—especially when they blur together. Stargazer, don’t be surprised if certain connections feel like they’re asking too much or offering too little. This isn’t about dramatics or ultimatums—it’s about acknowledging where hope has been holding the shape of something that needs structure, not projection. The signs that do the work now won’t have to repeat it later.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You might not have a spotlight in the sky today, Aries, but that doesn’t mean you’re off the hook. With Mars still working through Virgo, your urge to fix, clean up, or optimize something (or someone) won’t go away just because it’s Friday. Keep an eye on where your intensity lands—you, Aries, don’t need to win every conversation.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Venus squaring both Saturn and Neptune retrograde, reality checks are landing where Taurus prefers comfort: love, money, and the illusion that everything’s fine if it looks fine. You, Taurus, might feel pulled between craving ease and sensing that something needs to shift. Let discomfort inform you without letting it dictate your worth. Not every doubt deserves a seat at the table.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The First Quarter Moon squares Mercury retrograde today, throwing some friction into your usual mental rhythm. Gemini, you’re used to fast thinking and faster talking—but right now, words have a way of circling back or slipping sideways. Miscommunication might come from trying too hard to explain something that needs space, not solving. Let pauses do some of the work. Not everything needs a witty save or a quick fix. Let the moment unfold without forcing a headline.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The First Quarter Moon lands in your fellow water sign, Scorpio, lighting up the tension between comfort and growth. Cancer, you might feel pulled between what’s easy and what’s essential. A trine to Jupiter offers faith, even if clarity is lagging. Let yourself want more—but don’t forget how far you’ve come to get here.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Moon throws a quick square to your ruling Sun today, Leo, pressing on pride and poking at pressure points you’d rather keep tucked away. You’re not wrong to want recognition—but it matters more when it’s earned, not demanded. Stay open to feedback that feels a little raw. It’s not an insult. It’s a mirror.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The First Quarter Moon squares Mercury retrograde today, so if your thoughts feel scrambled and the facts aren’t lining up, you’re not imagining things. Virgo, there’s wisdom in slowing your roll and questioning your own assumptions. The urge to solve something fast may backfire if it’s based on outdated intel. Stay present—this isn’t a race to be right.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus squares off with Saturn and Neptune retrograde today, and that friction might show up in the way expectations rub against reality. Libra, if someone doesn’t respond how you hoped—or you’re not feeling like yourself—it doesn’t mean everything is broken. It just means you’re in a moment where emotional weight feels heavier than usual. Don’t take everything personally.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With Pluto still retrograde in Aquarius, the tension between self-containment and collective pressure hasn’t lifted. But Scorpio, you’re sharp enough to notice where those lines blur—and bold enough to question who’s really steering the ship. Supportive aspects to Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune give structure to change. You don’t need to react quickly. You just need to see clearly.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A trine between the Moon and your ruling planet, Jupiter, sets a tone that feels…manageable. That might not sound like much, but for Sagittarius, that’s a gift. You’re often sprinting toward something better—an idea, a version of yourself, a truth worth chasing. Today reminds you that expansion doesn’t always require movement. Sometimes, staying still helps you see the path more clearly.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With Venus squaring off against your ruling planet, Capricorn, the tension between duty and desire is hard to ignore. You might start the day focused on structure, but that Neptune conjunction pulls focus toward what’s been left unspoken. If expectations feel misaligned, check whether you’ve been prioritizing results over meaning. Capricorn, even your plans need space to breathe.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That steady sextile between Pluto retrograde and your ruling planet, Uranus, is pushing long-overdue shifts to the surface—especially the ones you’ve been trying to outthink. Aquarius, detachment won’t save you from transformation. What’s being restructured isn’t your image, it’s the infrastructure behind it. You’re evolving in ways others can’t track. That’s fine. Just make sure you can.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With Neptune retrograde squaring Venus, illusions around love, worth, or beauty may be unraveling faster than a dream you didn’t write down. Pisces, you’re not being punished for caring—it’s just time to check where fantasy has been propping up reality. With Saturn still in the mix, this isn’t about giving up on softness. It’s about making it sustainable.

