Daily Horoscope: August 18, 2022

Venus in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries at 4:03 AM, inspiring a fun and open-hearted atmosphere! We may be approaching life in a new way as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 10:20 AM. The moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:34 PM, encouraging us to remember our responsibilities. The moon connects with Mercury in Virgo at 3:37 PM, stirring up a chatty atmosphere, and we’re feeling especially imaginative and creative as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 9:49 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus in fellow fire sign Leo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, inspiring a hugely passionate, fun, and creative atmosphere! This is a powerful moment to connect with a lover, make art, and simply have a good time.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Leo, and today it connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an open-hearted atmosphere that bodes well for emotional healing and spiritual expansion!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You may be feeling especially popular as Venus in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries! This alignment can bode particularly well for your social life and communications.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus in Leo mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries, which can find you feeling quite glamorous! This alignment could mean fantastic things for you financially or professionally. A gift or opportunity may come your way.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Love and money planet Venus is currently in your sign, Leo, which can find you feeling especially charming, attractive, and luxurious! Venus mingles with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, perhaps bringing some fantastic opportunities your way.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in Leo aligns with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a sweet, open-hearted atmosphere, and unexpected opportunities or adventures arise as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, mingles with Jupiter in Aries, which can bode especially well for connection and your relationships. The mood is open, loving, and giving!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Venus in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries, which can find you feeling popular and appreciated, and may bode well for your career! The moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you connecting with someone unexpectedly.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Leo mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, inspiring a fun, romantic atmosphere! New opportunities and possibilities may be opening up.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Venus in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an emotionally expansive atmosphere! The moon meets wildcard Uranus, which could bring some unexpected thrills your way.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus is currently in Leo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring a harmonious atmosphere for connection. Today it connects with Jupiter in Aries, encouraging a harmonious energy around communication!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, which could bode well for you financially! A special gift may be on the way. A breakthrough in communication can take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.