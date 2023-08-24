Daily Horoscope: August 25, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius aligns with Venus retrograde in Leo at 5:27 AM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo at 6:43 PM, kicking up communication—but watch out for delays! An important memory can be shared at this time.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Creativity abounds and a sweet, romantic moment could take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which can find you reworking your schedule.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Sensitivities can be soothed as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, inspiring deep discussions about the past, creativity, and desire.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere in your relationships. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now retrograde in Virgo, perhaps finding you revisiting the past in some significant way.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A sweet gift could be shared as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo. A conversation may be revisited as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, inspiring romance and creativity! The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you revisiting a financial discussion.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inspiring a warm and caring atmosphere. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury retrograde in your sign, Virgo, which could find you revisiting the past in some special way.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which can make for a fun atmosphere in your social life! The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, encouraging you to connect with your intuition: spend time journaling or in meditation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which could bring some attention your way. You can feel quite glamorous! The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which could find you connecting with old friends.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which might bring you intriguing news. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo, perhaps finding you revisiting a project or reconnecting with someone you’ve worked with.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, inviting a caring and kind atmosphere. You might remember something long forgotten as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, encouraging connection and collaboration. A fresh look at an old idea could be taken as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus retrograde in Leo, which can bode well for your career or life in the public eye. You may be running into people you haven’t seen in a while as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde in Virgo.