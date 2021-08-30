Daily Horoscope: August 31, 2021

The moon in air sign Gemini connects with sweet Venus at 12:30 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere—but watch out for arguments as the moon clashes with fiery Mars at 6:36 AM. Also be on the lookout for possible confusion as the moon clashes with foggy Neptune at 9:41 AM. The moon connects with expansive Jupiter at 4:48 PM, inspiring generosity and optimism.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon is in busy Gemini today, so don’t over-schedule yourself! Make time to rest, Aries. An expansive energy flows in your social life as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Taurus

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your finances today, Taurus. Lucky energy flows in your career as the moon mingles with Jupiter, the planet of opportunity.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini, so make time to pamper yourself! Exciting opportunities could arise as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter. It’s an exciting time to travel.

Cancer

Take it easy today as the moon moves through Gemini: Catch up on rest and quality time alone. The moon connects with Jupiter, creating a supportive atmosphere for emotional release and exploring your intuition.

Leo

Inspiring connections and chance meetings take place as the moon in Gemini mingles with lucky Jupiter. It’s a wonderful time to connect!

Virgo

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Gemini, and a hugely productive energy flows as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter!

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood. It’s an exciting time to travel! A playful energy flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Scorpio

The moon in Gemini finds you sorting out issues concerning finances, like debts and taxes. The moon makes a helpful connection with lucky Jupiter, encouraging a supportive and expansive atmosphere in your home and family life.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on your relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Gemini. Communication is strong and a lucky energy flows as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Capricorn

The moon in Gemini helps you get organized today, and lucky energy flows in your finances as the moon mingles with Jupiter. Exciting opportunities could arise!

Aquarius

Romance and creativity flow as the moon moves through fellow air sign Gemini! The moon connects with lucky Jupiter, inspiring an optimistic, open-minded energy.

Pisces

Your focus is on your home and family life today as the moon moves through Gemini. Your intuition gets a boost as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter.

