Daily Horoscope: December 1, 2020

Welcome to December! Communication planet Mercury looks at the big picture as it enters fire sign Sagittarius at 2:52 PM. We’re feeling optimistic, but watch out for exaggerations. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 10:33 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

News from abroad arrives as Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius. Great opportunities are coming, but don’t make promises you can’t keep! The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you get cozy at home.

Taurus

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, finding you getting paperwork concerning money, like debts and taxes, organized. The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, activating the relationship sector of your chart and putting your partners in a chatty mood! The moon enters Cancer, finding you sorting out issues concerning money and security.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. You’re getting your to-do list organized and tackling projects as Mercury enters Sagittarius.

Leo

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, bringing plenty of party invites your way! But you may want to catch up on rest today as the moon enters sensitive Cancer.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, helping you get organized at home and finding you reconnecting with people from your past. You’re in the mood to connect with friends and enjoy your hobbies as the moon enters Cancer.

Libra

Chatty Mercury enters loud mouth Sagittarius, making for a wildly fun atmosphere, exciting conversations, fun, and adventure! Your focus is also on your career as the moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition.

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, activating the financial sector of your chart and finding you managing paperwork concerning money, like your budget. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring you to shake up your routine.

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, finding you boldly sharing news and ideas with the world. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to let go of the past: New adventures await, but first, you want closure.

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius today, bringing a big boost to your intuitive abilities. The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules friendship, and making this a fun time in your social life to connect with new and old friends.!The moon enters Cancer, helping you get your to-do list organized.

Pisces

Communication planet Mercury enters Sagittarius, which bodes well for your career: Your audience is expanding, and you’re landing meetings with all the right people. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, bringing romance and creative inspiration!

