Daily Horoscope: December 18, 2023

We’re feeling generous and capable of eventually meeting material goals as the moon in Pisces links up with Jupiter in Taurus and Mercury in Capricorn at 12:49 AM and 1:21 AM, respectively.

We’re coming across information and details we need in order to complete a puzzle or map out our destination as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 9:28 AM. There’s a sense of ease in the messiness of life right now and we could feel as content as pigs in the mud. Nature has no need to rush and we can feel the same today.

Emotions go deep and passions run high as the moon connects with Venus in Scorpio at 7:30 PM and clashes with Mars in Sagittarius at 8:58 PM. Romance may sweep us off our feet!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Conversations about putting a career goal or professional project on hold could arise as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. More sustainable options might be on your radar, or you could be looking for ways to transition into a role that your heart is more invested in. Now is the time to tap into your intuition and felt senses to know what you want and need in order to feel secure in the long-term.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The reality that life naturally exists outside the vacuums and textbooks modern constructs sometimes try to confine it to could feel like a welcome reminder as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. You might be noticing the way your life philosophy and worldviews are influenced by your relationships and how yours influence others, inviting you to consider any spiritual (or educational) changes you wish to observe within and without.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Anticipation is in the air as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, pointing to the process of a transition and all the feelings that arise with that. Even when you know what’s supposed to happen next, it can still be challenging to simply wait for events to transpire. Whether or not you’ve been expecting changes in your work or career, this is a time when you’re navigating endings (and beginnings) with some trepidation. Though you’re still in the thick of a winding path before you, this is an opportunity to build trust in yourself, in others, and in the grand scheme of things. Easy to say, harder to do; look to the people and places that help you resource security within. Your life’s path will unfold with greater visibility over the coming weeks.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Hindsight could be bringing something about your relationships into perspective today as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. You may find others going the distance to show you what you mean to them, or you feel inspired to follow your heart and make a change of course with a partner’s or friend’s support.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Conversations about taking on a new role or stepping away from an old one take place as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might realize a certain job, position, or lifestyle isn’t the right fit for you, or you could feel incentivized to make some significant changes in your personal and professional lives.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could be seeing someone through new eyes (especially lovers or partners if you’re romantically involved) as Mercury in Capricorn is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring conversations about the future and whether your paths feel aligned in the long-run. It’s a lovely day to go on a date or try something new and stimulating with a partner or companion.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, offering an opportunity to correct any unwanted habits you might have slid back into or to make some adjustments to your work-life balance that makes you feel like the efforts you’re making are worth it in the end. Some sacrifices and commitments are easier to accept now.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might pick up on something that you didn’t notice or understand about others before as Mercury Retrograde in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, encouraging you to approach conversations and relationships with a beginner’s mind (even if you identify as the perceptive sleuth everyone pegs your sign to be). An open mind and genuine interest in others can bless your relationships with more empathy. Be curious, ask thoughtful questions, and avoid assumptions.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Previous ideas and impressions about your home, values, and boundaries arise for a deeper dive as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to pay more attention to what you need, want, and must do to live a truly autonomous life. What might need to be reorganized to make sure these are in alignment? What does freedom mean to you and what would the wisest use of it look like?

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might be reminded how well you thrive when pleasure, creativity, and play are thoughtfully integrated into the structure of your day as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn is witnessed by Jupiter in Taurus. A visit or conversation with friends could turn your whole day around, putting a bit of spring back in your step and reorienting you to your confidence.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re revisiting questions about worth and how the past has shaped your feelings about, and relationship with, the material world as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a good time to reflect and discern what genuine security feels like (or what you imagine it would feel like), and how that influences the way you manage your money and other resources. If you can access those sensations, see if you can linger with it a little longer.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

People might be tapping your shoulder or getting back to you about ongoing conversations, inspiring you to share your freshest takes and be a voice of wisdom as Mercury retrograde in Capricorn is witnessed by your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. You can encourage people to step back and take a wider view in order to step up their game within a collaborative context.