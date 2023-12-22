Daily Horoscope: December 23, 2023

We’re backtracking our steps and revisiting old conversations or noticing repeating patterns in our lives as Mercury enters Sagittarius at 1:18 AM. It’s an interesting time to ponder luck and consider how we get to being in the right place at the right time.

We’re alert and active as the moon and Uranus meet in Taurus at 6:33 AM. Improvisation might be called for as surprises pop up. Our energy needs a physical channel to move through, especially as the moon faces off with Venus in water sign Scorpio at 2:04 PM. The mood is sensual, and perhaps a bit erotic, as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 6:12 PM. Fantasies could come to life…

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Something shifts overnight as Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius, giving rise to sanguine vibes. You could feel reoriented and flexible (yet grounded) when it comes to your material goals.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Updates about taxes and financial balances may arise with partners as Mercury slides back into Sagittarius today, encouraging corrective behaviors with money management or a new approach to staying on track with your goals. You might be “getting right” with money and turning your circumstances around or trusting yourself to make choices that are right for you. It’s a good time to discuss matters of equity!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Relationship patterns might be repeating themselves as Mercury steps back into Sagittarius, encouraging you—and others—to identify the dynamics between one another and get on the same side of anything dividing you. Partners might need extra support and to be given the benefit of the doubt to heal wounds that have emerged within your relationship; apologies might be offered now, inspiring a transformation.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

News from a friend, collaborator, or coworker could arrive as Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius. You might feel a sense of cheer and ease about the updates they have for you or you might rely on their spirit to lift you up and feel more resilient as you tend to your to-do lists.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might feel like reliving memories of the good times (perhaps moments when you’ve felt at your creative peak or most connected to childlike feelings) as Mercury swings back into Sagittarius. It’s an appropriate time to notice what your relationship to pleasure and imagination has become and let yourself enjoy more play or amusement. Maybe you’ll feel that this, too, is part of your purpose.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Curiosity about, or maybe even a longing for, the past can surface as Mercury slides back into Sagittarius. You might be sitting with some big, deep questions about your origins or wanting to wrap your head around the evolution and history of life itself. It’s an appropriate time to immerse yourself in research, map out your family tree, or invite family to recount stories.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Rehashed conversations can arise as Mercury retrogrades back in Sagittarius, reminding you to practice patience with others while trying to find solutions together. The idea of making up for lost time could feel both enticing and filled with pressure, encouraging you to trust that the present is all you need to be with right now.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Discussions about privilege and equity may arise as Mercury steps back into Sagittarius. You could feel connected and feel moved to act compassionately for people in different economic circumstances. Generosity could be exchanged or new deals may be struck.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might be looking for ways to be more productive or thinking about how to be of service to others as Mercury moves back into Sagittarius. People can really benefit from your ideas, and more so from your willingness to implement changes and provide tangible support. Your selflessness could be recalibrating your health on physical, mental, and emotional levels.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might be feeling a little overextended or wanting to retreat into a space of solitude and reflection as Mercury shifts back into Sagittarius. Your imagination may be asking to be fed with some quiet time, or you might enjoy exploring simple pleasures without too much interruption from the outside.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Allies, friends, and family could reach out with news or offer appreciated guidance as Mercury slides back into Sagittarius, reminding you how good it feels to be thought of. You might feel your hopes and dreams renewed with inspiration or you could sense that you have more bandwidth to ponder and prepare the building blocks of your dreams.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury retrogrades back into Sagittarius and you could be revisiting ideas about how to share a message or leave a particular impression on those that follow or learn from your work. You might be deliberating how to make a more lasting impact or reorganizing your marketing media to connect with the people your message is for.