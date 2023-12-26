Daily Horoscope: December 27, 2023

We’re inclined to believe tall tales or get carried away by our own anxieties as Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 2:43 AM. The vibe is more down-to-earth as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:28 AM, and we’re acting wise beyond our years or met with opportunities to be eldered.

We might be a bit impatient and mistakes could show that we need to slow down as Mercury meets up with Mars in Sagittarius at 7:31 PM. Some of us might be trying to teach others a lesson encouraging us to be mindful about high horses. Creativity can pop up in surprising ways as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus at 11:04 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Value judgements could find you doubling down or reconsidering what matters most as Mercury (retrograde) in Sagittarius meets your planetary ruler Mars. Questions about whether something is real or valid may arise, though it’s important to remember that not everything can be measured by tangibility or modern metrics. Even if something only exists in your mind, it doesn’t mean it’s not real. Worth is a process and perception brought about by experience.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your relationships are reminding you of your purpose and the journey you’re willing to take to make hopes and dreams manifest as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Things just seem to make sense right now!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might be cutting through the confusion of some repeating patterns in your relationships as Mercury retrograde clashes with Neptune in Pisces and meets Mars in Sagittarius. It’s not the best time to nail down the facts, but it is an opportune moment to have sincere conversations that tease out harbored feelings between you and others.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your partners, guides, and closest companions are supporting your faith in your hopes and dreams as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. It feels good having others believe in you and to trust that your highest aspirations are more than possible.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re setting some admirable examples inside and outside the home as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You could be enjoying some payoff or rewards for the hard work and sacrifices you’ve been making. People may be noticing, and praising, you for your discipline to certain daily routines or health practices as well.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could be tempted to test boundaries to fish out and confirm what’s true or false about your relationships as Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune and meets Mars in Sagittarius. When insecurity rears its head or things feel unstable, it’s easy to find flaws and make fear-based assumptions, and it’s in these moments that you need yourself more than you need outside validation that you belong. Regardless of whether your partners or people from your inner circle are able to reflect with their gaze, words, and actions that you’re good inside, it’s important that you’re showing up for yourself with compassion, self-awareness, and discernment.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re feeling resilient and able to navigate your daily work and routines with determination amidst any hiccups as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Family could be a bit more needy today, yet you’re finding the capacity to offer emotional labor and tend to other responsibilities with a stoic, can-do attitude. Remember there’s no shame in getting some space and taking breathers for yourself if things feel hard or tricky in the moment.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Intriguing conversations are taking place as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. People are interested in what you have to say and you may be equally curious about what partners or close companions know. It’s a great time to school others, and to be schooled. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius meets your planetary ruler Mars, reminding you that seeing eye-to-eye on everything isn’t all that common or natural, encouraging you and others to practice tolerance and acceptance (within healthy limits).

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A sense of progress and growth arrives as the sun in Capricorn connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. Tangible ways of measuring your goals (material or otherwise) are helping you stay focused. Discussions about boundaries and responsibilities can also arise as Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune and meets with Mars in your sign. People might want to know that you’re keeping to your word or ask that you take some accountability for mistakes that have been made. Avoid making promises you’re not sure you can keep.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re finding creative ways to express yourself and connect with others as the sun in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a great time to mingle or enjoy a relaxing chat with friends. Keep your eyes open for opportunities to get sensual through romance and art.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be looking forward to some much-needed rest and relaxation as the sun in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Messages from spiritual guides can also arrive by dream, encouraging you to follow the path that’s true to you. Trusting your intuition could bring you peace now.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re modeling higher standards to the people around you and within your network as the sun in Capricorn connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter in Taurus. You might be asked to clear up some misconceptions and help others get to the bottom of something as Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces and meets Mars in Sagittarius. People may be feeling more skeptical at this time, making communication trickier. Tangible evidence and metrics can be helpful, though your ability to tell a story and paint a picture could take dry facts and numbers much further.