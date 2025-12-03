Daily Horoscope: December 3, 2025

Today holds a tone that’s hard to name but impossible to ignore, as the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer and brushes past Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Conversations feel sharper, instincts flare in surprising directions, and small choices suddenly reveal what’s been running underneath the surface. Right in the middle of it all, stargazer, you get a moment where something clicks into place without needing fanfare or explanation. It’s the kind of day that nudges every sign to pay attention to what pulls their focus, what lifts their energy, and what they’ve quietly been edging toward without admitting it out loud.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars still links with Chiron and Eris today, and Aries, you feel a pull toward honesty that refuses to be ignored. Something you once stepped around now asks for real attention over fast excuses. You don’t need a grand gesture, just a moment of truth. A small, intentional move today can shift how you see yourself in your entire day anyway.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus settles into Sagittarius with a tone that nudges you toward curiosity, and Taurus, you feel it in the small cravings you usually ignore. You might want something different today, not louder or bigger, just more honest to who you are right now. Let yourself follow one impulse that doesn’t fit your usual pattern. A tiny detour could open a door you didn’t know you wanted to walk through.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Moon opposing your ruler sharpens every exchange today, Gemini. You catch shifts in tone faster than people expect, which turns simple dialogue into something more revealing. Let that perception guide you instead of overwhelming you. Someone around you wants you to notice what they’re not saying outright, and you’re the one who can read the moment clearly enough to respond.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your Moon moves through a packed schedule of aspects today, Cancer, and each shift nudges you toward a truth you already sensed. You’re tuned in to every glance, pause, and half-formed comment without getting lost in it. Let that awareness guide your choices instead of your worries. Someone near you reveals more than they mean to, and you’re ready to catch it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You wake up with a specific urge to rearrange something in your world, Leo, and it isn’t random. Your Sun sits in Sagittarius, tugging you toward the version of yourself you’ve been hinting at all week. Today asks for one bold move, not a whole reinvention. Trust the impulse that keeps resurfacing. It’s pointing toward a door you’re finally willing to open.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Moon’s opposition to Mercury pushes your thoughts into unexpected corners today, Virgo, and the contrast helps you see what you’ve been glossing over. Instead of chasing neat answers, pay attention to whatever keeps resurfacing. A small realization grows sharper once you stop wrestling with it. Give your mind room to shuffle pieces around, and something meaningful steps forward on its own.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms a sextile with Pluto today, and it stirs an urge to get honest about what you want instead of keeping things pleasant. Libra, you’re charming enough to glide through any room, but today asks for something truer than smooth edges. Say the thing you’ve been softening. Someone reacts in a way that surprises you, in a good way.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Ceres reaches toward Pluto today, and something in you wants nourishment that isn’t polite or convenient. Scorpio, you crave substance, not filler—emotionally, mentally, spiritually. Let yourself follow the thread that pulls you closer to what feels alive. A small truth you’ve ignored finally asks for your attention, and giving it space feels strangely stabilizing.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A thought keeps circling back to you today, Sagittarius, and it deserves more attention than you’ve been giving it. You’re in a mood to take a chance, even a tiny one, and that’s the real story here. With the Moon in sextile to Jupiter in your corner, small moves stretch further. Let curiosity lead you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something steadies inside you today, Capricorn, and it feels useful rather than heavy. You’re sorting through a plan or responsibility with clearer edges, and the Moon sextile Saturn helps you trust your own timing. Give yourself credit for what you’ve already built. A small step lands well right now, especially when you let structure support you instead of confine you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Today brings a jolt of curiosity that actually feels like relief, Aquarius. The Moon sits with Uranus, and something in you wants to switch lanes, test a theory, or walk away from the usual script. Let yourself follow the thread that catches your mind. You’re not chasing novelty for distraction; you’re noticing what finally feels alive again.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Today puts you in a strangely honest mood, Pisces. Moon sextile Neptune stirs something instinctive, almost like your inner voice cuts through the usual static. You may notice a craving for quiet company, art, or anything that lets your mind drift without interference. Let yourself wander a bit. The answers you want aren’t hiding; they’re waiting for you to slow down enough to hear them.

Pisces monthly horoscope