Daily Horoscope: December 5, 2023

We’re feeling pulled between contraction and expansion as the moon in Virgo clashes with the sun in Sagittarius at 12:49 AM. Staying grounded can save us a lot of energy now. A sudden change of mind may occur as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 3:45 PM. We want all or nothing as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 5:51 PM. Compromises can be worked out, but half-assed commitments won’t fly now!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You could be approaching your partnerships, both personal and professional, from a new angle as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces, motivating you to consider whether new offerings or agreements need to be brought to the table in order for them to thrive. With both Venus and Saturn in places of your chart that symbolize endings, you might feel it’s time to bid farewell to commitments and contracts that have lived out their life.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could feel motivated to demonstrate your loyalty and commitment to partners and alliances as Venus in Scorpio connects with Saturn in Pisces. Knots may be tied and promises can made at this time. Slippery relations that lack the capacity for such kinds of bonding and vows might be on their way out, making space for the relationships and future you truly wish for.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging a change in the way you and your partners (in love and business) are connecting and relating to each other on a daily basis. If there have been instances of avoidance and skirting around topics and desires, a more direct discussion can be initiated now, perhaps motivating a status change to a relationship. If you’re an entrepreneur or have a public-facing job, you could notice some needed shifts in your marketing or brand awareness; a new approach to client relationship management might need to be considered.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A desire to transform a passion or pleasurable experience into a daily committed practice can arise as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. What others might see as a hobby or fulfilling recreational activity could become a way of life for you now, inspiring more movement in your day-to-day routines and a deeper development of skills.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be letting go of heavy baggage and old narratives passed through your family history (ones that don’t belong to you), making room for more vitality and joy as Venus in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. This is the time to release yourself from others’ expectations so you can travel toward your own destiny.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to get in touch with or visit loved ones you might not have seen or spoken with for some time. You may invite neighbors or siblings to reconnect, reminding them, “Don’t be a stranger!” If repairs need to be made, it’s a good time to show forgiveness and receive apologies with an open heart.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re appreciating a steadier rhythm and all that it affords you as Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might finally feel you have a bit of free time to get to some of the things you’ve been wanting to tend, motivating you to not squander your time, energy, and resources on anything falling outside your priorities right now.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Tending to your passion projects or spending quality time with lovers or partners could be at the top of your to-do list today as Venus in Scorpio connects with Saturn in Pisces. You might not be willing to give much else the time of day until you’ve satisfied these desires. If there’s a one-foot-in-and-one-foot-out situation happening in your relationships, this might be the time to point out which side you prefer.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces, reminding you that “doing the work” could mean something quite different than what you’ve imagined or been led to believe. One of the hardest parts of healing from trauma and old wounds entails letting go of narratives that center blame and shame. This transit invites you to consider the human element of mistakes, ignorance, and stunted development. What if letting go was a matter of embracing responsibility and commitment to act with integrity, rather than repenting and identifying with toxic shame?

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could find yourself whittling down your contacts and friends list to an exclusive or more confidential circle of support as Venus in Scorpio is witnessed by your ruling planet, Saturn in Pisces. This is a positive transit, so while you might not necessarily be breaking up with friends, they could be relegated to a need-to-know basis if you’re feeling protective about what details you’re willing to share about your life now. For example, this might be as simple as changing your social media status to private or designating some connections as acquaintances.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A moment of public recognition and appreciation could remind you (and others!) that you are unquestionably worth your salt as Venus in Scorpio is witnessed by your traditional ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Mentors, colleagues, and other allies are rooting for you now!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your reputation could precede you in the best of ways as Venus in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. Good deeds and positive relations with someone outside of your circle (perhaps a teacher, legislator, or someone in your field that lives on the other side of the world) can open doors for you at this time.