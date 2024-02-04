Daily Horoscope: February 4, 2024

The moon enters free-spirited Sagittarius at 1:28 AM and links up with Pluto in Aquarius at 2:19 AM, sparking philosophical conversations and futuristic ideas. The moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 2:10 PM and we’re making compromises in hopes of greater freedom.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Powerful collaborations could be taking place as the moon enters Sagittarius and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You’re intently focused on your long-term plans as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Important connections that could have a big impact on your career may be taking place as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. You might be getting serious about an investment that could take your career further, especially as the moon also clashes with Saturn in Pisces, nudging you to think long-term when it comes to finances and personal development.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Interesting dialogues about the future could arise in your partnerships as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. Intimate and spiritual connections may be taking place.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

You might be coming down a bit too hard on yourself about not living up to an ideal or vision you’ve set your sights on as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Your allies offer the positive inspiration you need to do whatever it takes to make your hopes and dreams a reality.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Romantic vibes are in the air and you may wish such passion would last forever as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. Relationships could come and go but your capacity to love endures. Your friends and partners remind you to believe in yourself today.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Sobering, philosophical discussions could arise in your home and relationships as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. Partners or others you consider closest to you could propose some serious questions about your life’s journey and the meaning you make of it. Your counterparts may feel more reserved or cautious about the unknowns ahead, though you might bring a more optimistic perspective to the picture, regardless of unanswered questions.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Your schedule could feel a bit tighter than you’re comfortable with as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you not to overcommit yourself to avoid too much pressure and stress.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your relationships could help you reorient to what matters most to you as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. Conversations about security and freedom may arise in your closest relationships now.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You could be learning more about your health needs as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. The mind-body connection feels hard to ignore at this time, encouraging you to take a more embodied approach when addressing mental and emotional imbalances. The moon also clashes with Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to heal things from the past that your family and ancestors couldn’t heal for themselves.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Giving yourself space for unstructured leisure could do wonders for your mental wellbeing as the moon enters Sagittarius and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. You may simply need time to do nothing or let your mind wander without the pressure to produce anything significant.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Inspiring dreams could be catalyzing a deeper shift in your identity and your values as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. Exciting conversations about financial opportunities may arise with friends and other social influences now.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Conversations about open-mindedness are taking place as the moon enters Sagittarius and links up with Pluto in Aquarius. Your mind is working overtime to bridge important information as the moon also clashes with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. The more you can relax your brain, the further your ideas could go.