Daily Horoscope: January 11, 2023

We could feel impatient as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars retrograde in Gemini at 2:36 AM. The moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn at 9:58 AM, inspiring a chatty atmosphere. Discussions may be revisited. Surprises pop up as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 4:17 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini. Your patience may be tested! Astrologers say Aries are prone to impulsivity. Today could bring a wonderful opportunity to learn to sit with your feelings, rather than immediately reacting or indulging in instant gratification.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may revisit travel or education plans as the moon in Virgo connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, and you could be eager to take a risk or break out of your usual routine as the moon connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with Mars retrograde in your sign, Gemini, which could find you in an impulsive mood. Try to slow down and avoid reacting emotionally without thinking things through. If you can do that, you can have a great breakthrough about what upsets and motivates you.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may reconnect with people from your past as the moon in Virgo connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. There could be excitement in your social life as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be reassessing how you want to invest your energy as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars retrograde in Gemini. Don’t rush to make a decision. Leave room for experimentation!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Virgo, and today it connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn. You can be revisiting a creative project or connecting with someone you care about on a deeper level.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Frustration about unknowns may rattle you today as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars retrograde in Gemini. Slow down and don’t rush into any commitments. Give yourself the freedom to experiment!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn and with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life! Chance encounters may take place and unusual ideas could be shared.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Discussions about money or material resources may be revisited today as the moon in Virgo connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn. The moon in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you switching up your schedule in some unexpected way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Virgo connects with Mercury, which is currently retrograde in your zodiac sign, Capricorn: This alignment can find you revisiting an inspiring idea or organizing travel plans. Unexpected thrills may arrive as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, and a profound sense of emotional liberation flows! You may be letting go of the past in some significant way at this time.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with Mars retrograde in Gemini, which may find you contemplating an important decision regarding your relationships or personal life. Don’t jump to conclusions or act rashly. You might reconnect with old friends as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, and unexpected news could arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.