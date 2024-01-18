Daily Horoscope: January 19, 2024

Optimistic outlooks and inspired visions arrive as Mercury in Capricorn aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 4:31 AM. It’s the third time the two planets have contacted each other in these signs since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde), pointing to a continuation or turning point in the conversations and events that took place around December 7 and 18.

Watch out for unrealistic standards, especially when it comes to appearances and relationships as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 10:49 AM. Balance isn’t always symmetrical! Surprises and spontaneity (as well as impulsivity) pop us as the moon and Uranus meet in Taurus at 1:11 PM. We’re ready to let our hair down!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your philosophies and world views could be shifting as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a change in priorities or preferences. Big learning moments are unfolding, or your lived experiences might be contradicting your ideals and values, even those you didn’t realize you possessed until now. Assumptions and beliefs, including subconscious ones, are recognized for what they’re worth to you now.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You might be worrying that you’re not living up to your (or others’) expectations as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, making it a good time to redirect your attention to how much you have grown and the potential still present. It’s easy to assume that others, especially friends or associates, are living the life you dream of, but not everything is as it seems. Do your best to focus on the resources (both internal and external) that remind you that life is good and take stock of what you want to work toward.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Keep your ear to the ground as your planetary ruler, Mercury, in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (before Mercury went retrograde). Your intuition could be guiding you to new opportunities! Venus in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, inviting you to reflect on expectations versus reality in your relationships. People’s flaws might feel amplified (and even demonized) at this time, reminding you that being imperfect is perfectly human. You may realize why someone is or isn’t a good fit for you. Dynamics involving availability and initiative might be up for discussion in your partnerships.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Relationships feel renewed and blessed with good luck as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (before Mercury went retrograde). You can have a clearer sense of where a partnership or collaboration is headed now, and putting doubts about your hopes and dreams behind you.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Your hard work and sacrifices are paying off as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December. People are well aware of your commitment and a connection might be putting in a good word for you. A new position or leadership role may be offered! Venus in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to thoroughly review your pros and cons list as enticing invitations or opportunities are presented. Be deliberate in your considerations and get answers about any details that might be left out or hidden in fine print.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your relationships are inspiring you to see all the good in life as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus. You’re willing to look at the world with a beginner’s mind and let others teach you something you can use every day. Perhaps you’re learning how to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and boost longevity! The notion that perfection is an illusion confronts you as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging down-to-earth discussions about what it means to be human and perfectly imperfect. This might change the way you relate to yourself and others, allowing acceptance and compassion to take root.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Things can feel messy and you might be worried about whether you’re meeting yours (and others’) expectations as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces. Your schedule and the rhythm of your daily work and routines might be off or less than ideal, but seeking balance might look more like accepting some setbacks or embracing the imperfections. Try not to hold yourself to unfair standards. This too is self-care.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Conversations with partners or loved ones can help you see things in a more optimistic light as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might notice a recurring theme or thought arising as this is the third time the two planets have contacted each other in these signs since early December (as Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). Perhaps you’re feeling more educated about what makes people tick, and compassionate toward those who lack the knowledge you’ve acquired; it’s a good time to exchange notes and encourage a sense of community.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Discussions about your values and needs are resurfacing as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). You have a clearer sense of your preferences and how to ask for what you want now, making it a good time to talk about compensation or reach out to someone who can help you land a gig. Insecurity might rear its head as Venus in your sign clashes with Neptune in Pisces, nudging you to tend to self-care without the projections, myths, or unhealthy illusions that certain cultures might perpetuate about body image and identity.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re inspired to model well-rounded perspectives and have stimulating conversations as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. This is the third time these planets are connecting in these signs since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde), and you might find recurring ideas of pleasure and peace coming up in your relationships. It might feel harder to relax and lean into comfort, rest, and intimacy as Venus in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to track insecurities to their root. “Guilty pleasures” might need to be re-framed and your train of thought may need some reorganizing. If you’re directing “should” at yourself a lot, perhaps it’s time to let that go from your vocabulary too.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re feeling more connected to your inner guides as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). It can feel easier to discern your unmet needs and trust yourself as you travel the path is rightfully yours to choose. You’re in good company as your social influences remind you that it’s human to be imperfect. Your friends and allies might need to hear that, too. It could feel easier to accept that you’re not in your ideal place or exactly where you want to be as personal exchanges are shared with friends, breaking down any illusions that you’re alone.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Your social influences remind you that you’re as capable as you think you are as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Jupiter in Taurus for the third time since early December (when Mercury was gearing up for its retrograde). You’re surrounded by thought leaders, or perhaps you’re joining their leagues! Venus in Sagittarius also clashes with Neptune in Pisces today, inviting you to update your professional profiles and résumé or reframe the way you communicate your public role to others. You could make some lasting impressions, so be sure you’re being transparent and leading with integrity.