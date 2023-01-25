Daily Horoscope: January 26, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini at 5:40 AM, inspiring passion and courage. The moon squares off with Mercury in Capricorn at 10:08 AM, kicking up communication. Venus enters Pisces at 9:33 PM, inspiring a gentle and compassionate atmosphere. It’s a great time to make art, revel in fantasy, and connect with those we love most!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, encouraging straightforward communication—but you might feel quite shy about your desires as Venus enters Pisces. Aries may be at their most bashful during this time!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communication might be especially busy as the moon in Aries squares off with Mercury in Capricorn. Venus enters Pisces, boding especially well for your social life and boosting the intellectual connection in your partnerships!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life. You might feel particularly popular and glamorous as Venus enters Pisces!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury in Capricorn, which can find you and your partners addressing a question or coming to an important decision. Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces, which may bring a love letter your way! You might be planning a trip with a lover.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, which can inspire an especially exciting atmosphere in your social life! Venus enters Pisces, encouraging you to reflect on boundaries and the give-and-take in your relationships.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, now in Capricorn, which can find you having a meaningful discussion about desires, values, and expectations. Venus enters Pisces, finding you forging new—or deepening established—meaningful connections!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your partners may have exciting news to share as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini. Your ruling planet Venus enters Pisces, which can find you updating your beauty routine. You might be especially valuing partners who help you out on a daily basis at this time! Venus in Pisces encourages you to reflect on your needs.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A creative solution to a tricky problem can be found as the moon in Aries connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini. The moon squares off with Mercury in Capricorn, encouraging communication, and Venus enters Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The mood can be particularly passionate as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini! Venus enters Pisces, inspiring sentimentality. A lovely reconnection with the past could form. You might be beautifying your home in some significant way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries squares off with Mercury in your sign, Capricorn, which can find you with something important to say to family or roommates. A decision regarding the past may be made. Venus enters Pisces, inspiring compassion. A love note might be exchanged.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Exciting invitations could arrive as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini. A creative breakthrough can take place. Venus enters Pisces, perhaps bringing a lovely gift your way!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus may be on building wealth and security as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini. Venus enters your zodiac sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling especially attractive and glamorous!