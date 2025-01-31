Daily Horoscope: January 30, 2025

Uranus begins its transition out of retrograde, shifting its influential energy outward. This planet’s retrograde period invited us to tap into our inner rebels and honor the parts of ourselves that we’ve kept hidden for one reason or another. Now, it’s time to take that strengthened sense of self and use it to navigate the outside world. Pushing against the status quo will become easier, as will innovation and trend-setting. Meanwhile, the conjunction between Neptune and Venus continues, maintaining a sense of dreamy romanticism around love, our egos, and our finances. As long as you can prevent your head from floating too far above the clouds, things will turn out fine. How will your sign fare, stargazer?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars retrograde continues its challenging square with Chiron under Aries, a negative aspect that increases friction in how we defend ourselves and our beliefs. With your ruling planet still in its sluggish retrograde period, it might seem easier to give in to the naysayers. A healthy dose of criticism is a good thing. Self-deprecating rumination, however? Not so much, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The conjunction between your ruling planet and Neptune continues. Remember, Taurus: this combination has the potential to unlock your wildest dreams or lead you on a wild goose chase. It’s up to you to determine which it will be. Pay attention to your surroundings, and listen to your gut when something feels off. Don’t let the finish line distract you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet eases into an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius and your celestial domain, respectively. All cosmic signs point to blazing trails, brainstorming new ideas, and intense mental growth. Aquarius and your native Gemini are both shapeshifters. Allow this air-ruled energy to inspire and motivate you. Adjusting to new perspectives and realities takes patience, plain and simple.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The still-dark Moon crosses over into intuitive, emotional Pisces. In doing so, your ruling celestial body also forms a harmonious trine with Haumea in Scorpio. As this restorative lunar phase encourages you to sit with your shadow self in all of its beauty (and ugliness), instinctual Haumea helps you trust your gut about what you see. Evolution requires honesty.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s trine with Jupiter retrograde continues, shaking loose new ideas and creative ways to enjoy yourself. Your ego-driven ruling celestial body’s placement in a fixed sign like Aquarius suggests your pride might not be so readily willing to accept a new way of doing something. But fortunately, Jupiter’s flight through mutable Gemini helps loosen the grip of your stubborn streak.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet will spend the next few days flying in trine with Jupiter retrograde in Aquarius and Gemini. This cosmic alignment suggests discoveries or revelations just around the corner. Before you try to cram for this pop quiz, consider the other ways you can prepare. Look for the most efficient way to use your energy, not the busiest way.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The conjunction between your ruling planet, Venus, and Neptune continues in Pisces, opening the door for chasing dreams (or dreams chasing you). Keep an open heart. But don’t lose your sense of skepticism, Libra. Your willingness to see the best in a situation is admirable but not always wise. The stars encourage a cautious approach this time around. Be careful.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto and Haumea’s ongoing square in Aquarius and your celestial domain places an emphasis on trusting your instincts and going with what feels good, not necessarily what seems like the most socially acceptable option. You are undergoing a time of tremendous change and upheaval, Scorpio. Give yourself room to feel this transition without losing yourself to it completely. Stay present.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde maintains its coinciding trines with the Sun in Aquarius and Makemake retrograde in Libra. As nearby Uranus begins to return direct, it will become easier to break the mold and forge new paths. It’s time to start putting that inner rebel to good use, Sagittarius. Perhaps there’s no blueprint because you need to be the one to make it.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The trine between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Mars retrograde continues. This positive alignment makes it easier to endure setbacks and mishaps. Lean into this internal strength today, Capricorn. You can’t control what hand the cosmos deals you. But you can absolutely control your reaction to it. Focus on things you have power over. Anything else will just cause unnecessary stress.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet begins its transition out of retrograde in Taurus, shifting rebellious and innovative attitudes outward. The cosmos has been calling you to break new ground internally; now it’s time to do the same externally. Mercury and Jupiter retrograde form an auspicious trine in your domain and Gemini, suggesting greater emotional flexibility and willingness to explore new ideas.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The conjunction between Venus and Neptune in your celestial domain makes an interesting complement to the trine between Saturn and Mars retrograde under your sign and Cancer, respectively. The latter alignment suggests a boost in fortitude and perseverance. You can experience tremendous discomfort, and it still does not negate your progress, Pisces. You’re doing better than you give yourself credit for.

