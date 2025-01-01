Libra, January 2025: Monthly Horoscope

For empathetic, romantic, and creative Libra: what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout January.

The first month of the new year is dominated by three major planetary retrogrades: Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus. While none of these planets directly relate to your sign, they tend to have overarching effects on the entire Zodiac, shading our perspectives with potentially challenging or hard-to-decipher hues. Still, these retrograde periods also provide ample opportunity to learn and grow, which can be especially important at the beginning of a new calendar year when motivation for redefining oneself is at its peak.

Mars retrograde will likely be the peskiest out of the three, as its proximity tends to increase its influence. This retrograde period tends to zap motivation and decrease energy levels, forcing us to consider whether the mishaps we face are manageable roadblocks or an emergency signal to switch course. Jupiter retrograde lends itself nicely to these queries as it encourages new perspectives and beliefs. This faraway planet’s regressive period is all about shaking things up internally, so to speak. Prepare for surprises. Finally, Uranus retrograde adds an extra layer of celestial chaos, encouraging us to tap into our inner rebels and bring hidden parts of ourselves to light. Radical honesty is the name of the game this month.

Your ruling planet enters Pisces early in the month, shortly after which it creates an auspicious trine with Haumea in Scorpio. The latter dwarf planet governs instincts and intuition, two things that Scorpio also prioritizes. Consequently, Haumea’s influence over how we relate (or don’t relate) to our inner voice becomes even stronger. The dwarf planet’s harmonious trine with your ruling planet seems to be a cosmic green light. This cosmic alignment urges you to trust your inner voice, particularly in matters of love, finance, or self-esteem. You know what’s best for yourself in the long run, Libra. Follow your heart.

After you set your intentions during the first week of the month, the stars give you a chance to make a move on January 8, when Venus forms a favorable sextile with the waxing gibbous Moon. This lunar phase acts as a sort of cosmic manager. Use this energy to determine which elements of your life push you closer toward your goals and which could lead you astray. What feels like it’s working? More importantly, what doesn’t? Venus’ alignment with the Moon isn’t necessarily the most action-oriented, signaling the potential need for a redirection. It might not feel like you’re getting anywhere, Virgo. But this is just an illusion created by your proximity to the issue. You’re making more progress than you think.

On January 13, the full Moon reaches its peak phase in Cancer. Full Moons are naturally enhancing cosmic periods, increasing emotional sensitivity and intuition. This lunar phase helps reveal the path before us like an introspective high beam, shining its light on potential roadblocks and rewards alike. Your ruling planet eases into a challenging square with Jupiter retrograde at this time, suggesting the discoveries you find under the full Moon might not be ones you expected or even wanted. The universe acts in mysterious ways, stargazer. Don’t be so quick to write off these revelations as falsehoods.

Aquarius season begins to settle in as the Sun crosses from Capricorn to the nearby, air-ruled celestial domain currently housing Ceres and Pluto on January 19. Aquarius season is a time for creativity, trend-setting, and exploration. As a fellow air sign, this transition will feel more comfortable than others. Lean into your intuition a little bit harder during this celestial season. With your ruling planet continuing its trek through Pisces, emotional sensitivity is at an all-time high. Wield this power wisely so you can control it and not the other way around, Libra.

On the same day the Sun crosses into Aquarius, the waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain and Venus forms two notable alignments. The first is a conjunction with Saturn, and the second is a sextile with Mercury. The conjunction between Saturn and your ruling planet increases awareness of emotional and financial responsibilities or obligations. The favorable sextile between Venus and Mercury is a helpful addition to this cosmic alignment, increasing intellectual power and problem-solving skills. Meanwhile, the waning lunar phase calls for reflection and the possible release of old ideas. The stars offer a not-so-subtle reminder that when we face a problem with seemingly no solution, more often than not, we already know the answer we seek. We’re just not happy with what it is.

The conflicts of the previous week ease by January 25 as your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with Mars retrograde. Learning what doesn’t work is just as important as learning what does, Libra. Don’t let your idealism convince you that any type of progress besides linear isn’t worth pursuing. The universe operates in a perpetual state of ebb and flow, and so do you. The sooner you ease into these peaks and valleys, the less tiresome the transitions between them will become.

Venus forms a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces by the end of the month, increasing the likelihood of romanticized thinking. This can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you use it, Libra. While Neptune can expand imagination and open new doors you previously didn’t think were navigable, it can also place a rose-colored hue over your surroundings, making it difficult to discern between reality and fantasy. Now would be a good time to lean on others for support. Asking others for guidance isn’t the same as rescinding all control over your choices, stargazer. The stars urge you not to underestimate the power of a second or third perspective.

The new Moon in Aquarius reaches its darkest point on January 29. Under this reflective lunar phase, the cosmos calls you to rest, recharge, and regroup. There will be time to act in the coming days as the Moon embarks on its next cycle. But for now, your focus should be on getting your ducks in a row and laying the appropriate groundwork so that you can hit the ground running with no unnecessary snags. This kind of busy work isn’t always fun. But it helps you get to the fun part faster, and in the end, that’s more important.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Libra! See you next month.