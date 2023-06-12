Daily Horoscope: June 13, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:27 PM, which can find us sitting with intense emotions. Letting go of the past might be difficult, but doing so can lead to a major breakthrough! Big transformations may take place if we are open to change. A more grounded, sensual atmosphere flows as the moon enters Taurus at 2:31 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aries, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making an important decision about your career, your relationship to power, and your future plans. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to themes like security and wealth.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Intense discussions may take place today as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. A philosophical breakthrough could occur! The moon enters your sign, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Drama may pop up in your social life as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn! Catch up on rest, relaxation, and quality time alone as the moon enters Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making important decisions about partnership and professional goals. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your attention to your social life, too.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be making a tremendous change to your daily routine as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, too, bringing your focus to themes like your career and legacy.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring an intense—but passionate—atmosphere. Big decisions can be made when it comes to what truly makes you happy in life. You might be planning a trip as the moon enters Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Important boundaries may be set at home or in your relationships today as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus, which could find you and your partners discussing money or shared resources.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An intense discussion could take place today as the moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus. This is a powerful, transformative day for connection.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you making an important decision about money. You may be in the mood to tackle your chores as the moon enters Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn, which may find you releasing the past in some significant way. While this alignment can be intense, a gentle, romantic, and creative energy flows as the moon enters Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you having an intense discussion. This is a powerful time to connect with your intuition. The moon enters Taurus, and you’re feeling nostalgic, in the mood to get cozy at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could find you having a breakthrough regarding how—and with whom—you spend your time, energy, and money. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging communication.