Daily Horoscope: June 19, 2022

Sweet Venus in Taurus mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 12:06 AM, inspiring a romantic atmosphere that also bodes well for creativity! Venus is the planet of values, and Neptune of transcendence: We can realize the value of love and friendship at this time! The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini at 4:01 AM, perhaps kicking up communication.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling especially sentimental. A sweet gift could come your way. Communication kicks up as the moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini. Make time to connect with your inner voice, too.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in your sign, Taurus, and it connects with Neptune in Pisces today, inspiring a sweet, friendly atmosphere in your social life. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, kicking up communication, perhaps about money.

Gemini

Creative inspiration can come easily as Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces. The moon in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in your sign, Gemini, perhaps finding you busy with career plans.

Cancer

Easygoing energy flows in your social life as Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces. You may connect with someone especially inspiring! The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, encouraging you to explore your imagination.

Leo

Creativity flows as Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces. You may feel quite glamorous and popular at this time! The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, inspiring a busy energy in your social life.

Virgo

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! A gentle energy flows around connection. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, which can kick up conversations about home or family.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Taurus, and it connects with Neptune in Pisces today, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. A tricky situation can be smoothed over. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, finding you reorganizing your schedule.

Scorpio

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can make for an especially romantic atmosphere! Creativity flows. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, finding you getting reorganized.

Sagittarius

Creativity flows as artistic Venus in Taurus connects with imaginative Neptune in Pisces. You may feel nostalgic today. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, encouraging communication.

Capricorn

Sweet messages can be exchanged as Venus in Taurus makes an easygoing connection with dreamy Neptune in Pisces! The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, bringing a busy atmosphere around communication.

Aquarius

Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces, which may bring a sentimental gift your way or find you feeling in the mood to entertain at home. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, perhaps bringing a conversation about options and decisions you have to consider.

Pisces

Venus in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, finding you in an especially romantic mood! A love letter may be sent or received. The moon in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Gemini, which can find you eager to express yourself.