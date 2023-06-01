Daily Horoscope: June 2, 2023

The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 2:53 AM, which might find us eager to express something! Surprising emotions bubble to the surface as the moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 8:10 AM.

Venus in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 6:42 PM, inspiring a whirlwind of romance and creativity! This is a powerful alignment for inner transformation. A great release could take place. The moon aligns with Neptune at 8:42 PM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging us to connect with our intuitions. The moon aligns with Venus at 8:51 PM, creating an affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might be indulging in a fantastic escape from your everyday routine as Venus in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces! A whirlwind romance could take place. A powerful, spiritual bond can form.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Cancer, connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which might bring some inspiring and heartening news your way. This can be an especially thrilling time in your love life and social life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in Cancer aligns with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling especially glamorous! Attention may be coming your way. Special gifts could be exchanged. It’s a very powerful time to step into the spotlight.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus is in your sign and it mingles with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces today, which can find you enjoying a whimsically romantic, creatively inspired atmosphere! It might feel like you’ve been pulled from your everyday routine into a dreamworld!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Powerful emotional breakthroughs could take place as Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. You might be gaining closure or wiping the slate clean in some significant way. A deep, bonding experience takes place.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces today, which can inspire a hugely romantic atmosphere, Virgo! A powerful love connection may take place. An artistic breakthrough could also occur. Inspiring social connections form.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus is in Cancer, and as it connects with Neptune in Pisces today, you may be experiencing a great breakthrough of some sort. You can feel especially glamorous at this time, too, and your talents may be celebrated! Romance is also in the air.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which might find you feeling swept off your feet! This is a powerful time for romance. A meaningful trip may also take place at this time. It’s an inspiring moment to break out of your usual routine.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Emotional breakthroughs can take place today as Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. A transformative atmosphere is in the air and there may be big inner change! Romance and creativity flow.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in your opposite sign Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces, which can inspire a communication breakthrough. A sweet, inspiring message may be shared. Or perhaps a love letter will arrive! A deep, emotional discussion is explored.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Special gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Cancer connects with Neptune in Pisces. A deep conversation about emotional needs can take place. Romance and creativity are in the air, and an emotional breakthrough may arise.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer aligns with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which might find you indulging in a much-needed escape! A special romantic connection can also grow during this time, and creative breakthroughs may take place.