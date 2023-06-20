Daily Horoscope: June 21, 2023

Happy solstice! The moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 9:17 AM, which could make for dramatic entrances or exaggerated goodbyes. Cancer season begins at 10:58 AM, inspiring a change of pace! The mood is creative, intuitively in-touch, caring, and sentimental. Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, which can find communications moving along at a quick pace! The moon meets Venus in Leo at 11:08 PM, inspiring an affectionate atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Cancer season begins, bringing your focus to your home, family, and personal life. You could be planning a move or considering how you can refresh the energy in your space. Mercury in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Mars in Leo, which can find you having an exciting, perhaps flirtatious, discussion!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communication could increase as Cancer season begins, and discussions, especially about money, home, or security, speed up as Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth! Your ruling planet Mercury, in your sign, connects with Mars in Leo, which could find you wrapping up paperwork at record speed, zipping through negotiations, or confidently making your opinions known.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun enters your sign today, Cancer! You may feel a boost of energy and confidence, a celebratory energy is in the air. Something you wish for could rapidly arrive as Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Cancer season begins, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and connect with your inner voice. Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in your sign, Leo, inspiring a busy, active energy in your social life!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your focus turns to friendship and hobbies as the sun enters Cancer. Your ruling planet Mercury, in Gemini, connects with Mars in Leo, which can find your imagination on fire: Brilliant creative breakthroughs take place, and these ideas can have great impact on your career, popularity, and success!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your attention can turn to your career, and you may receive quite a bit of attention as the sun enters Cancer. Your social life might also be busy as Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo. Exciting discussions take place!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring adventure and bringing new opportunities your way! Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, which could find you having an exciting discussion about your career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Cancer season begins, which can mean resolving a longstanding issue, perhaps settling a debt or reconciling with someone. Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, which could find you making exciting travel plans or making great strides toward publishing your ideas.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun enters Cancer, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and encouraging connection and communication. Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, which can find you speedily resolving communication concerns.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Cancer season begins, which can find you reworking your schedule, starting a new gig or project, or trying out a new routine or habit. Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, boosting communication in your partnerships.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun enters fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Celebrations might soon take place. Mercury in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, inspiring productive conversations at home and in your day job.