Daily Horoscope: June 22, 2021

The moon in Scorpio makes a productive connection with power planet Pluto at 2:43 AM, inspiring a transformative atmosphere. We are feeling adventurous as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 8:55 AM, and we’re opening up to new possibilities as the moon clashes with Jupiter at 12:26 PM. Mercury ends its retrograde at 6:00 PM, finding us ready to move forward after a few weeks of reconnecting with the past. Misunderstandings and delays begin to clear up. The moon connects with Mars at 8:17 PM, bringing a boost in energy.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re breaking out of your usual routine as the moon enters Sagittarius! Mercury retrograde also ends today, clearing up issues around misinformation and miscommunication. Things have been mentally strenuous lately!

Taurus

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, encouraging you to leave the past behind you. Mercury retrograde ends, helping you clear up misunderstandings about money. It’s a great time to think about how you’ll organize your finances moving forward.

Gemini

Your attention turns to your relationships today as the moon enters Sagittarius. You’re feeling much clearer about communication as your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde. You’ve reconnected with the past and now you’re ready to move forward.

Cancer

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, energizing you to tackle your chores and responsibilities. Mercury ends its retrograde, so if you’ve been feeling forgetful lately, things might start to get a little easier now!

Leo

A playful, flirtatious energy flows as the moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius. You reconnected with friends from the past during Mercury retrograde, but that retrograde ends today, finding you looking to the future.

Virgo

You’re focused on home and family life today as the moon enters Sagittarius. Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde, helping you move forward in your career. You’re ready to pursue your goals after thinking some things over!

Libra

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to speak your truth. Communication clears up as Mercury ends its retrograde. It’s an exciting time to plan a trip or work out issues concerning school.

Scorpio

The moon enters abundant Sagittarius today, bringing your focus to finances and security. Mercury ends its retrograde, creating an easier energy for communication. It’s a great time to get reorganized, especially concerning things like debts and taxes.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions. Communication in your relationships eases up as Mercury ends its retrograde.

Capricorn

The moon enters Sagittarius today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Mercury retrograde also ends, which may find your schedule calming down and returning to normal.

Aquarius

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your attention to your social life. Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde, clearing up miscommunications concerning love, as well as your creative endeavors.

Pisces

The moon enters Sagittarius today, finding you focused on your career and life in public. Mercury retrograde ends, helping you clear up miscommunications concerning home or family life.

