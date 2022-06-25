Daily Horoscope: June 26, 2022

The moon meets sweet Venus in Gemini at 3:03 AM, which can inspire the start of a new story in our lives, one with more options, ease of communication, and possibilities. People could be feeling especially helpful and open-minded as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries at 9:27 AM.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, inspiring flirtatious banter, and the it connects with Jupiter, in your sign, bringing a sunny, optimistic atmosphere.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus, currently in Gemini, which might bring a gift your way! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring your imagination.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon meets Venus in your sign, Gemini, which can find you in an especially fun, flirtatious mood! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps boding particularly well for your social life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, encouraging you to take time to connect with yourself about your values and desires. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, which could bring you recognition of some kind!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, which can inspire an especially fun, friendly atmosphere to your social life! The moon connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, perhaps bringing an exciting opportunity your way.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, which could find you feeling especially glamorous and popular! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps helping you tap into a wealth of resources.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon meets Venus in fellow air sign Gemini, bringing a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, and a harmonious energy flows in your partnerships as the moon mingles with lucky planet Jupiter in your opposite sign Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

A generous gift could come your way as the moon meets Venus in Gemini. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere that’s great for problem-solving.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon meets sweet Venus in your opposite sign Gemini, boding well for connection. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring creativity and romance!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, which could find you eager to beautify your daily environment, and an expansive, open-hearted energy flows at home and the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon meets Venus in fellow air sign Gemini, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring optimism and open communication.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Gemini, creating a sweet, sensitive atmosphere at home. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, perhaps boding well for your finances.