Daily Horoscope: June 4, 2023

Mercury joins Uranus in Taurus at 3:49 PM, which could find us sharing—or learning—surprising news! People may be in the mood to experiment and feel especially open-minded. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 11:24 PM, which could put us in a sensitive, sentimental mood: Make time to sit with your emotions instead of distracting yourself from how you feel.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A brilliant, breakthrough idea regarding money, security, or comfort could flash in your mind as Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus. Surprising news may be shared. The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius encourages you to break out of your usual routine, and to get some rest.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Communication planet Mercury meets wildcard Uranus in your zodiac sign, Taurus, which could find you sharing unexpected news or learning something surprising. Sensitive feelings about your social life may arise as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces: Get clear on your needs and boundaries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having unusual dreams! Breakthroughs may arrive while you meditate, journal, or go on a walk by yourself someplace peaceful and quiet. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging sympathy and understanding in your relationships; people may be quite sensitive.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You could connect with surprising, unexpected people today as Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, encouraging you to keep your plans flexible.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making a surprising move in your career. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, perhaps finding you feeling unsure how to invest your energy: Reflect on what your heart truly desires.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could find you sharing or receiving unexpected news! You might also be planning—or embarking on—a surprising trip. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can also find you in a sentimental mood.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having a surprising discussion about money. Miscommunications may pop up as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but creativity can flow at this time. Keep your plans flexible.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having an unexpected chance encounter. Surprising news may be shared. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which might find you feeling especially sentimental.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Unexpected changes might be made in your everyday routine as Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus. The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which could put you in an especially nostalgic mood.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury meets Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could bring unexpected fun! A surprising message of support or admiration may arrive. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to journal or discuss your dreams and fantasies.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury meets your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making unexpected changes at home. You may reconnect with the past in an unexpected way. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to reflect on your hopes for the future: Don’t feel dismayed if a wish you have feels like too much of a fantasy; you’re entitled to your dreams!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising news may arrive as Mercury meets Uranus in Taurus. You could run into something unexpected in your neighborhood. The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which might find you feeling unsure about which goals to pursue: Take time to feel things out, and don’t rush.