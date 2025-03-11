Daily Horoscope: March 11, 2025

The conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury strengthens under Aries today, bringing with it greater miscommunication, cloudier judgment, and a general difficulty in seeing things clearly and outside of a hyper-emotional lens. Impulse control might be lower than normal. You might find yourself giving in to the temptation to act against your own best interest. As cliche as it sounds, no one is perfect, stargazer. And frankly, that’s a cliche worth listening to. Give yourself grace over the next few days as this potent alignment becomes more influential over our daily lives, for better or worse. How will your sign fare through it all?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus retrograde and Mercury’s potent conjunction under your celestial domain has the potential to stir up relationship drama, irresponsible spending, and in some cases, a little bit of both. As tempting as it might be to act on your emotions, the stars urge you to reflect before making your next move. You can’t take it back once you’ve done it.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Mercury strengthens under Aries. Emotions will be at an all-time high while simultaneously being more confusing than ever, which isn’t a great combo. While this doesn’t guarantee disaster, this alignment offers an invaluable opportunity to test your resiliency. It’s easy to assume we’re good at problem-solving when there are no active problems to solve, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Venus retrograde’s strengthening conjunction under Aries promises to shake up communicative pathways and cloud mental clarity. Knee-jerk reactions and big decisions rarely go hand in hand, Gemini. This planetary combination’s direct opposition to Makemake retrograde in Libra suggests the greatest challenges we’ll face this week have to do with our self-image. Celebrate yourself as you do others.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing gibbous Moon passes through Leo today, passing through a brief but fortuitous trine with Chiron and Eris retrograde in Aries. This fire-dominant forecast signals toward a sense of healing and recuperation. Venus retrograde and Mercury’s conjunction in Aries might make things feel a bit unstable for the time being, but your cosmic alignment hints at tremendous personal growth.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body flies further into its conjunction with Saturn, increasing feelings of responsibility and motivation. Under sentimental Pisces, this will likely manifest as a cosmic urge to deepen relationships with others and ourselves. This can be a messy, confusing process, Leo. Don’t let a few missteps early on discourage you from the journey altogether. Anything worthwhile takes practice.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Venus retrograde’s strengthening conjunction in Aries is likely to cause headaches as communication stalls and judgment grows foggy. Be careful not to jump to any conclusions too quickly during this time, Virgo. What appears to be the full story from one angle can quickly become fractured and incomplete with the slightest change in perspective. Keep your heart open.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your retrograde ruling planet’s strengthening conjunction with Mercury in Aries also moves deeper into its direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under your celestial domain. Relationships might feel a little rocky right now. Rather than bending over backward trying to fix it, consider what this friction is trying to teach you—both about yourself and the other party. Learn from the negative.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The strengthening conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury in Aries only exacerbates the tensions brought on by the ongoing square between Haumea retrograde and Pluto. Now might not be the best time to rely on external factors, whether material or romantic, to validate your life’s purpose. Indeed, values and aspirations developed internally have a better chance of sticking around, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Pay attention to the sticky wheels today, Sagittarius. Venus retrograde and Mercury’s conjunction is ramping up emotional and financial strife. Yet, your ruling planet Jupiter’s coinciding sextiles with this conjunction and the waxing gibbous Moon suggests these obstacles might be more akin to detours. As disheartening as it can be to not get your way, never underestimate the possibility of a better way.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The conjunction of your ruling planet, Saturn, and the Sun strengthens under Pisces. This potent alignment signals a need to hunker down and honestly assess which responsibilities are worth juggling and which you ought to put down. (Yes, the latter option actually is an option.) Your ego is likely to bristle at the revelations. Push through the discomfort anyway.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus’ favorable sextile with a Sun-Saturn conjunction suggests it’s time to start thinking outside of the box when it comes to maintaining your personal obligations. For someone as eccentric and trailblazing as you, Aquarius, this might mean entertaining the idea of slowing down and prioritizing stability. If your default mode is chaos, then rebelling against that requires calm and quiet.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The ongoing conjunction between the Sun and Saturn in your celestial domain maintains a feeling of responsibility and obligation. This could manifest as greater motivation and excitement as easily as it could manifest as burnout and exhaustion. In either situation, it’s important to guard your mental and emotional well-being closely. Success that jeopardizes either is rarely worth it, Pisces.

