Daily Horoscope: March 15, 2023

The mood can be especially romantic as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Venus in Aries at 4:50 AM. Our focus turns to our responsibilities as the moon enters Capricorn at 8:06 AM. The moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 9:41 AM, which can find us making future plans. The sun and Neptune meet in Pisces at 7:39 PM, encouraging us to connect with our inner voices, explore spirituality, make art, and form deep connections! Profound insights can take place.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your career and your life in the public eye as the moon enters Capricorn, but you may also be on a spiritual quest today as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

New opportunities may come your way as the moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, and your social life can be especially gratifying as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You may be organizing your bills or addressing financial matters with partners as the moon enters Capricorn. The sun and Neptune meet in Pisces, which could find you discovering a new source of creative inspiration! You can feel especially glamorous or popular.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Deep bonds can form as the sun and Neptune meet in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You may feel especially productive and ready to tackle your to-do list as the moon enters Capricorn, but spirituality could also be on your mind today as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces. You might be strengthening a bond with a partner, or discovering that you’ve outgrown the past in some significant way.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, inspiring fun, creativity, and romance, and the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces, making for an especially magical time in your relationships!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which can bring your focus to home and family and put you in a nostalgic mood. The sun and Neptune meet in Pisces, perhaps bringing you a creative breakthrough. Spiritual connection may be found in the most mundane places.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging straightforward communication. The sun and Neptune meet in Pisces, which could find you having a creative breakthrough. Romance may be a big theme today!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, which can find you reflecting on themes like money, security, and your belongings, but spiritual questions could also call you today as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces! This may be a powerful time to explore your relationship with your ancestors.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self care and to connect with your emotions. A deep, meaningful discussion can take place as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces. Spiritual insights may be shared.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest! Catch up on quality time alone. Special gifts may be exchanged as the sun and Neptune meet in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, and the sun meets your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can find you feeling especially popular! People might be completely enchanted by you at this time.