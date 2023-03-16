Daily Horoscope: March 17, 2023

Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini at 12:49 AM: Tempers may be short, and words might be sharp—but discussions move along quickly and decisively. The moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 2:26 AM, inspiring creativity, and connects with Mercury at 4:28 AM, encouraging communication. A boost of confidence arrives as the moon connects with the sun in Pisces at 4:37 AM!

The sun meets Mercury at 6:45 AM, which can find us having an important realization or beginning a meaningful new discussion. We could be connecting with intense emotions as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 10:14 AM, but taking a more detached look at things as the moon enters Aquarius at 10:25 AM. The moon squares off with Venus in Taurus at 11:50 AM, stirring desire, and Venus in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces at 6:25 PM, boding well for making plans for the future.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini today—be careful not to get into arguments! Think things through before sharing them. The sun meets Mercury in Pisces, which can inspire a spiritual breakthrough, and the moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to your social life. Long-term plans may be explored as Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, which might find you making an important financial decision. A fresh start takes place in your social life as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. Your focus turns to your career and life in the public eye as the moon enters Aquarius, and Venus in your sign, Taurus, mingles with Saturn in Pisces, finding you making plans for the future.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, squares off with Mars in your sign, Gemini, which could find you feeling impatient—but discussions about your career might be moving along swiftly! A new start takes place in your work and life in the public eye as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. New opportunities could arise as the moon enters Aquarius, and a solid energy flows around planning for the future as Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini today, and while you might feel the urge to rush around, slowing down and paying attention to the details can have a bigger pay off in the long run. The sun meets Mercury in Pisces, which could bring you a message from far away! The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to get your bills organized, and Venus in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, boding well for teamwork and future planning.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Drama could pop up in your social life today as Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. People may be short-tempered. A decision might be made—take your time to think it through! The sun meets Mercury in Pisces, which can find you having an important realization about money. The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection, and Venus in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a focused, supportive atmosphere around any goals you’re working toward.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Decisive action can be made toward a long-term plan as your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Pisces, squares off with Mars in Gemini. An important new discussion begins in your partnerships as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. You could be busily tackling your to-do list as the moon enters Aquarius, and you and your partners are working as a solid team as Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your schedule may be a whirlwind today as Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini! Don’t over-commit yourself. An exciting new project can begin as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces, or you may be reorganizing your schedule to allow more time to rest! The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring romance and creativity, and your ruling planet Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces, helping you come up with solutions to some tricky long-term problems.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in Pisces squares off with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which can find you eagerly racing toward your desires! Try not to push anyone over as you race ahead; people may be argumentative today. An important realization about your love life can take place as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Aquarius, and Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a solid atmosphere for teamwork.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Keep your blunt approach to things in check as Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini; it may be received the wrong way! An important realization about your home or family life can take place as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces, and communication flows easily as the moon enters Aquarius. Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces, boding well for planning for the future and connecting with the past!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, which can find you in a hurry, and rearranging your schedule. A breakthrough idea may be shared as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Aquarius. Venus in Taurus mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, boding well for future plans.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Swift decisions about money or other resources can be made today as Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, and new discussions about finances, security, and comfort begin as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on self care, and Venus in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, boding well for future planning, especially in your personal or home life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Communication planet Mercury is in your sign, Pisces, and it squares off with Mars in Gemini, which could find you making important decisions. A big realization can take place as the sun meets Mercury in Pisces. A new conversation begins. The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to catch up on rest. Venus in Taurus mingles with Saturn in Pisces, boding well for plans and agreements.