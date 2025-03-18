Daily Horoscope: March 18, 2025

As the Sun slowly transitions from Pisces to Aries, the ego-driven celestial body conjoins with Saturn and Neptune. These two planets are somewhat paradoxical in nature. While Saturn encourages firm boundaries and discipline, Neptune promotes pushing these parameters, fostering creativity, and sparking imagination. Under this alignment, the stars urge us to find a better balance between the two. A corresponding trine between assertive Mars and the waning gibbous Moon under Cancer and Scorpio further emphasizes the need to take action and seize the opportunity to grow. Finding a healthy equilibrium is an ongoing, lifelong endeavor, stargazer. It’s all part of the process.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet forms a brief but auspicious trine with the waning gibbous Moon under Cancer and Scorpio. This cosmic alignment calls you to release what no longer serves you, whether it’s a physical, emotional, or mental hang-up. As Mars inches further into its square with Chiron, emotions are bound to feel a little bit raw. It’s part of the process.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As the conjunction of Mercury and Venus retrograde continues, judgment on matters of the heart and wallet remains cloudy. Take special caution around major investments and decisions during this time, Taurus. Make sure you’re basing your actions on the real truth and not what you wish in your heart to be reality. You won’t be able to out-stubborn the truth.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde coinciding with a tense square between Jupiter and Ceres under your sign and Pisces suggests a need to reevaluate what you need to feel supported and stable in your personal and professional pursuits. As admirable as your flexibility can be, you shouldn’t have to acquiesce your needs to others constantly. It’s time to take yourself off the back burner.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a harmonious trine with Mars under Scorpio and your celestial domain. A positive relationship between this lunar phase and assertive Mars serves as a cosmic green light to close one chapter so that another can start. All good things must come to an end, Cancer. Be grateful for the time you had, and keep moving forward.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s conjunction with Saturn and Neptune continues. Allow your ruling celestial body’s light to illuminate the path ahead of you. With disciplinarian Saturn and dreamy Neptune on your side, you have a wide variety of tools in your toolbox to handle the situations at hand. The stars signal you’re on the right path, Leo. Keep up the good work.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As the conjunction of your retrograde ruling planet and Venus retrograde strengthens under Aries, the temptation to make rash decisions and judgments will increase. The stars warn against letting your hyper-criticism get the best of you. No one should live their life under the weight of such harsh scrutiny, whether others or yourself. Keep things light and easy.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The trine between Makemake retrograde and Jupiter under your sign and Gemini continues, offering a helpful boost of cosmic good fortune amid the chaos of your ruling planet’s retrograde motion. This cosmic alignment serves as a critical reminder that you mustn’t let external factors shake your inner environment. Our sense of self is sometimes the only stable ground we have, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the waning gibbous Moon makes its way through your sign, it forms a harmonious trine with Mars in Cancer. This lunar phase calls us to release and move toward a more restful state. Avoid taking on more responsibilities than you can handle this week, Scorpio. There is plenty to focus on right now without heaping more onto the pile.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Ceres keeps emotional and mental focus on aspects of support and community. Figuring out the right balance between donating your personal resources and using them for your own benefit is a constant endeavor, Sagittarius. Sometimes, one side will need to favor the other. Pay attention to internal cues to determine the right equilibrium.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet continues its conjunction with the Sun on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. This alignment adds another layer of positive energy to the favorable sextile between Saturn and Uranus. The stars are lining in your favor, Capricorn. Make sure you capitalize on this good fortune while it’s here. You owe it to yourself to pursue your ambitions.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing square between Pluto and Haumea retrograde in your sign and Scorpio has the potential to deepen stubborn streaks and spur indecision. With your ruling planet maintaining its placement in Taurus, the temptation to cling to your ideas and beliefs no matter what increases. The stars urge you to consider whether being right is worth alienating yourself from others.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune, maintains its conjunction with the Sun on the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. Imagination and creativity will be at an all-time high. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box under this innovative alignment, Pisces. Maybe the reason there’s no rubric is that you have to be the one to create it.

