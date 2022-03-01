Daily Horoscope: March 2, 2022

The sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus at 12:05 AM, inspiring experimentation, though we’re also feeling quite focused as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius at 11:33 AM. We might make important commitments today. The moon connects with Uranus at 11:43 AM, which can feel emotionally liberating, and a fresh start arrives with the new moon in Pisces at 12:35 PM. The moon meets Jupiter in Pisces at 4:24 PM, inspiring generosity.

All times ET.

Aries

You may discover an unexpected talent as the sun in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus. An important agreement with a friend, or generally, concerning your future can take place as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. The new moon in Pisces also urges you to rest. Make time to escape your everyday routine.

Taurus

Chance connections can form as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. Important conversations concerning your career may take place as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. The new moon in Pisces begins a new cycle in your social life.

Gemini

Creativity flows as the sun in Pisces connects with electric Uranus in Taurus, and solid plans concerning school, travel, or publishing may be agreed upon as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius. A new cycle in your career begins with today’s new moon in Pisces.

Cancer

Unexpected adventures can take place as the sun in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus! Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, and you might be making an important financial agreement. The new moon in Pisces finds you embarking on a new journey, perhaps concerning travel or educational pursuit!

Leo

Your astrological ruler, the sun, currently in Pisces, connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you making exciting career moves! Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, and you may be making an important commitment with a partner. The new moon in Pisces finds you starting a new gig or engaging in a new routine or habit.

Virgo

Exciting news and meetings can take place as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. Your ruling planet Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, and you might be committing to a new gig or routine. The new moon in Pisces finds you connecting with new people, starting new partnerships, or starting a new journey with an established partner.

Libra

The sun in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which can bring unexpected creative solutions! An important agreement in your love life or creative endeavors may take place as Mercury and Saturn meet in Aquarius. The new moon in Pisces finds you arranging a new schedule or routine for yourself.

Scorpio

Unexpected thrills can take place as the sun in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus! Mercury and Saturn meet in Aquarius, finding you making an important agreement concerning your home or family life. The new moon in Pisces may bring the start of a new romance, a spark with an established partner, or a new creative journey.

Sagittarius

The sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to shake up your daily schedule. You’re ready for something new! Mercury and Saturn meet in Aquarius, finding you making an important commitment. The new moon in Pisces may mean you’re moving, renovating, simply freshening things up at home, or reconnecting with family.

Capricorn

The sun in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring unexpected news your way. Agreements concerning money can take place as Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius. The new moon in Pisces brings new information or discussions your way.

Aquarius

The sun in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to switch things up at home. Mercury meets your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius: You may not feel very chatty, and when you do speak, you could be saying things that are serious or important to you! Promises may be made. The new moon in Pisces finds you receiving a gift, raising your rates, or approaching money in a new way.

Pisces

The sun is in your sign, Pisces, and it connects with Uranus in Taurus, finding you having an inspiring conversation or receiving surprising news. Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries. The new moon in Pisces marking the beginning of a new cycle: What do you want to invite into your life?

