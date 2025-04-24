Never Accept This Item From Your Uber Driver, Says Safety Expert

Every day, millions of people call upon Uber and Lyft drivers, trusting complete strangers to transport them to their destination in one piece. It’s so commonplace, many of us don’t think twice about our safety, but is that wise? Safety expert Dannah Eve isn’t telling you to avoid ride-sharing services altogether, but she is warning against letting your guard down.

Eve has a degree in criminology and psychology and shares daily safety tips with her Instagram followers. Recently, she posted a video to her feed detailing how to stay safe when accepting rides through apps like Uber and Lyft.

Over her video, she wrote: “Never accept this in an Uber/Lyft/Rideshare.” She then went on to explain that you shouldn’t take any sort of food or drink, like water, mints, or snacks, from a driver.

Eve clarified that a vast majority of ride-share drivers are actually just being genuine and kind. However, it’s simply not worth the risk to accept food or drinks from a stranger, especially while stuck in the car with them for an extended period.

“I’ve unfortunately heard way too many horror stories,” she continued. “Politely decline, and never ingest anything. There are, unfortunately, very bad people out there. Your safety comes before anyone else’s feelings.”

She also strongly advised staying off your phone and being aware of your surroundings.

“I always say, ‘A distracted person is an easy target,’” she said. “Don’t be one.”

She captioned her video: “NEVER SAY YES TO THIS ? IN AN UBER, LYFT OR RIDESHARE!”

“Please share this video, it can save a life,” she continued in the caption. “Although odds are that the water bottle, mint, snack, etc., is perfectly fine… in the world we live in—it’s just not worth the risk!”

Many people commented on her video, sharing similar views and tips.

“I always have my GPS going in a rideshare to make sure we’re going to the destination too,” one person commented.

Another said, “Do not even touch them either! Do not grab the items. They have things you can place in wrappers that absorb into the skin that can make you drowsy very quickly.”

A third person wrote, “You are so amazing with your tips. But to be honest with you, it’s so sad that this world we live in is so messed up that we actually need to know these tips. Thank you. 👏❤️👏”