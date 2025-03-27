Daily Horoscope: March 27, 2025

An auspicious trine between Saturn and Mars offsets some of the chaos from the conjunction of Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. The likelihood of miscommunications, misunderstandings, and unexpected mishaps is at an all-time high under this potent traffic jam. However, the positive alignment between disciplinarian Saturn and assertive Mars boosts morale or, at the very least, motivation to keep going when the going gets tough. There might be bumpy roads ahead, but the stars urge you to have faith in your problem-solving skills and the universe’s process in general. The cosmos has a way of working itself back out into a balance on its own.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ trine with Saturn increases motivation, discipline, and willingness to place and enforce boundaries. Now is a time for speaking up, holding space for your beliefs and values, and advocating for your right to uphold both. Considering either planet’s placement in Cancer and Pisces, this water-dominated forecast will increase sensitivity. This increased empathy helps you assert your truth without burning bridges.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde continues to strengthen its conjunction with Mercury retrograde and Neptune, creating a somewhat unstable atmosphere conducive to misunderstandings and miscommunications. Remember, Taurus: these communication breakdowns can appear positive at first, too. Take some time to explore all sides of a story before making your mind up. Things aren’t always as they seem, especially not under this celestial traffic jam.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your retrograde ruling planet, Mercury, moves deeper into its potent conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune. Idealism is running at an all-time high today, Gemini. Be wary of making assumptions, positive or negative. Under this powerful cosmic combination, we’re more likely to settle into inauthentic truths. Just because you want something to be true doesn’t necessarily mean it will be.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon forms a fortuitous trine with Haumea retrograde under Pisces and Scorpio, increasing intuition and strengthening your inner voice. While Mercury retrograde, Venus retrograde, and Neptune continue their conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, trusting your gut will be critical. You can’t always rely on the outside world to make sense. Be your own compass.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a direct opposition to Makemake retrograde under Aries and Libra, placing an emotional emphasis on fostering a supportive and stable internal environment. This celestial standoff encourages you to recalibrate and find better balance between the attention you give to external endeavors and your emotional and mental well-being. The former requires maintaining the latter, Leo.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde strengthens its conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. The retrograde planets’ presence in this celestial traffic jam increases the likelihood of misunderstandings and communication breakdowns. Proceed cautiously, Virgo. Despite what your ego might be telling you, you might need more time to process this situation before finding the real truth.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and the Sun form a direct opposition under your celestial domain and Aries, respectively. The ego-driven Sun’s standoff with the former dwarf planet focuses on self-advocacy and self-care. Capitalize on this cosmic energy by taking time to do things that make you happy and satisfied, regardless of whether it ends in professional or social advancement.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a favorable sextile with the Sun under Aquarius and Aries. This celestial alignment encourages the release of old ideas and the exploration of new ones. As Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde shake up old beliefs and values, these planetary periods help guide you to thoughts and behaviors that aren’t working for you like they used to.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The trine between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Makemake retrograde continues. The latter dwarf planet in Libra opposes the Sun across the cosmos in Aries, serving as a celestial mirror reflecting your actions, beliefs, and behaviors back at you. This harmonious alignment is pushing you towards tremendous growth and transformation, Sagittarius. Be careful not to get in your own way.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and Mars’ auspicious trine in Pisces and Cancer increases motivation and discipline in the face of hardship, which is especially helpful as Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde destabilize our foundation and shake up our old belief systems. The stars are lining in your favor, pushing you forward as you continue down the path toward your goals. Keep pushing forward, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus flies between two sextiles with Mars in Cancer and Saturn in Pisces. With your ruling planet’s ongoing placement in Taurus, this water and earth-heavy forecast promotes discipline and power in intimate areas of life, like close relationships and the physical space of your home. You get what you give in these existential facets, Aquarius. Don’t forget the power you wield.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The waning crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain and Scorpio. The same alignment between Saturn and Mars takes place under your sign and Cancer. Both of these positive alignments sharpen intuition and reinforce your beliefs as nearby Mercury and Venus retrogrades create confusion and chaos. The stars are lining in your favor, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

