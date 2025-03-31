Daily Horoscope: March 31, 2025

A challenging square between Pluto and the waxing crescent Moon under Aquarius and Taurus suggests conflict surrounding the path we expected to see before us and the one we’re actually walking. The sooner you release the idea of controlling your future progress and acquiesce to the greater influence of the cosmos, the less stressful life will become. The ongoing conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries doesn’t do much to dissipate the feelings of instability and indecisiveness. Meanwhile, a square between Ceres and Jupiter indicates our prosperity is contingent on us being able to accept help from others. Finding true happiness often takes a village, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and Saturn coincides with Mars’ ongoing square with Eris and Chiron under your celestial domain. The cosmos presents ample opportunities to learn from past mistakes and grow. You have the option to turn this negativity into a positive, Aries. Don’t be so quick to pass up the chance to undergo this evolution.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your retrograde ruling planet continues its conjunction with Mercury retrograde and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Under this potent alignment, the temptation to give in to delusions and assumptions will be stronger than ever. Be careful not to make your mind up too quickly, Taurus. Indeed, you mustn’t underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise and redirect you.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Jupiter and Ceres maintain their challenging square under your sign and Pisces, raising issues of how we accept help from others and support them in return. Considering Mercury retrograde’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune, falling into unhealthy patterns and behaviors will be easier than ever. Just because something feels satisfying doesn’t mean it’s always good for us, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s tense square with Pluto indicates potential friction in areas of personal growth and evolution. Falling back into old patterns or unhealthy thinking patterns will become more likely. Your ruling celestial body also forms a direct opposition to Haumea retrograde, further emphasizing the disconnect between our conscious minds and better judgment. The stars urge you to proceed carefully, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body forms a favorable sextile with Pluto under Aries and Aquarius, creating an explosive alignment that lends itself to maturation, growth, and greater wisdom. Meanwhile, the Sun’s opposition to Makemake retrograde continues, encouraging you to find ways to calibrate and reconnect with your inner self. Cosmic lessons abound, Leo. Make sure that you’re paying attention.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde’s conjunction with Venus retrograde and Neptune continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Under this potent alignment, determining the best course of action might become more difficult. The stars caution against putting too much faith in external resources during this time, Virgo. Retrogrades are notorious for misguidance and misdirection. Keep an eye out for potential traps.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Mercury retrograde and Neptune continues on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Meanwhile, the direct opposition of the Sun and Makemake retrograde under Aries and your celestial domain raises issues of self-care and self-advocacy. Under this alignment, the stars urge you to differentiate between spoiling yourself and actually caring for yourself. There is a difference, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto forms a challenging square with the waxing crescent Moon under Aquarius and Taurus, signaling conflict in areas of expansion and transformation. Change can be scary, no matter how confident we believe ourselves to be, Scorpio. Give yourself the space to feel these emotions and nervous energies without trying to stifle them. This is all part of the process.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s tense square with Ceres continues under Gemini and Pisces. This alignment conjures questions of how we accept care from others and offer our support in return. The stars seem to suggest that something is out of balance, Sagittarius. It’s time to really listen. Determining the right kind of care requires us to be patient and receptive, stargazer.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, forms a harmonious trine with Mars, bolstering your confidence through hardships and increasing motivation to keep going even when it’s tough. Saturn’s placement in Pisces sharpens intuition and our sense of emotional boundaries. It’s time to start drawing firm lines in the sand, Capricorn. People will accept what you offer them. Make sure you can afford it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus, continues to fly in two coinciding sextiles: the first with Saturn in Pisces and the second with Mars in Cancer. This water-dominant forecast heightens sensitivity and encourages a gentler, more empathetic approach to your ambitions. Not everything in life has to be a popularity contest (or contest at all, for that matter). Focus on the process, not the prize.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ceres and Jupiter maintain their challenging square under your celestial domain and Gemini. This powerful alignment shifts attention toward how we care for others and accept their support in return. Considering your ruling planet Neptune’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde, it’s likely that you will encounter miscommunications and unexpected mishaps. Keep an open mind, and proceed cautiously.

Pisces monthly horoscope

