Daily Horoscope: March 6, 2023

The sun in dreamy Pisces connects with electric Uranus in Taurus at 8:42 AM, inspiring experimentation and curiosity. Exciting social connections can take place. The moon in Virgo opposes messenger planet Mercury in Pisces at 11:32 AM, highlighting the importance of balancing logic and intuition.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A dream may unexpectedly come true as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, urging you to create more time to rest and perhaps reorganize your schedule.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you feeling supported to take a risk and try something new! The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, encouraging you to ask questions before making assumptions.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your brilliance and creativity can win attention today as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Pisces, encouraging you to create a better work-life balance.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Exciting and unexpected opportunities can arise as the sun in fellow water sign Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, which may bring a discussion to a head.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Unexpected developments can be made toward a goal as the sun in Pisces connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Discussions about money or resources can be had as the moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You may embark on an exciting adventure as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus! A novel place or idea can inspire you. The moon in your sign, Virgo, opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Pisces, finding you and your partners exploring communication needs.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You can discover a brilliant solution to a tricky problem as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, which may find you rearranging your schedule.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in fellow water sign Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you connecting with unusual, exciting people. The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, and you could be weighing the pros and cons of an endeavor; perhaps ask more questions.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A welcome change in your routine may take place as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus. You could be reassessing your future goals as the moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Exciting news may arrive as the sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. Unexpected fun can take place! The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, inspiring curiosity and conversation.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Pisces connects with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which can inspire an exciting change in your personal life. An unexpected gift may arrive. You could be reorganizing your budget as the moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Unexpected news may arrive as the sun in your sign, Pisces, connects with Uranus in Taurus. An exciting change in your neighborhood could take place. The moon in Virgo opposes Mercury in Pisces, perhaps finding you and your partners getting to the bottom of a discussion.