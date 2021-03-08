Daily Horoscope: March 9, 2021

The moon enters logical air sign Aquarius at 2:41 AM, encouraging us to take a logical look at things. The moon connects with fiery Mars at 8:23 AM, boosting energy, and clashes with Uranus at 5:06 PM, bringing surprises. The moon meets strict Saturn at 7:45 PM, encouraging us to create more structure in our lives.

All times ET.

Aries

Your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Aquarius! Unexpected turns concerning money are addressed as the moon clashes with Uranus. Boundaries are set as the moon meets Saturn.

Taurus

Your focus is on your career as the moon enters brilliant air sign Aquarius. You’re making a rebellious and unexpected move as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, finding you in an adventurous mood! A breakthrough in understanding takes place as the moon clashes with brilliant Uranus.

Cancer

The moon enters cool, detached Aquarius today, encouraging you to leave the past behind. Unexpected shake-ups in your social life take place as the moon clashes with the planet of unpredictability, Uranus.

Leo

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Your partners are taking on new responsibilities or approaching life in a very cautious, measured way as the moon meets taskmaster Saturn.

Virgo

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals. A shake-up in your schedule takes place as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. You’re committing to a new plan as the moon meets Saturn.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! But the moon also meets with serious Saturn, asking you to get real about your crushes and your creative projects.

Scorpio

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Unexpected changes in your relationships and your personal life might take place as the moon clashes with Uranus, finding your partners in an unpredictable mood.

Sagittarius

The moon enters genius Aquarius today, sharpening your mental acuity. Unexpected news or changes in your routine may take place as the moon clashes with unruly Uranus. You’re setting important boundaries as the moon meets Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon enters Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn today, asking you to get real about a new budget.

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign today, Aquarius! The moon clashes with your ruling planet Uranus and meets your other ruling planet Saturn, finding you staying firm about boundaries as changes take place at home and in your family life.

Pisces

The moon enters Aquarius today, encouraging you to slow down and get rest, and it’s especially crucial that you protect your time to relax as the moon meets Saturn. Unexpected news arrives as the moon clashes with Uranus.

