Daily Horoscope: March 9, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters dreamy Pisces at 8:32 PM, inspiring our imaginations, encouraging abstract thinking, and finding us thinking about and discussing profound things. In Pisces, logical Mercury is less concerned about analysis and more interested in exploration. The moon in Gemini squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 10:07 PM, which may find us exploring big emotions—be careful not to over-indulge!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Chatty Mercury enters intuitive water sign Pisces, which may put you in an introspective mood. You might feel moved to explore your spirituality. Secrets can be shared. Make time to rest!

Taurus

Messenger planet Mercury enters Pisces and lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making it an especially exciting time to network and share ideas!

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation and making it an exciting moment to share career news and connect with the public!

Cancer

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow water sign Pisces today, which could find you connecting with far away friends or planning your next trip. Conversations about school or publishing may pop up!

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury enters Pisces today, finding you getting your finances organized or discussing issues concerning debts, taxes, or resources you share with your partners.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Pisces today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. It’s an exciting time to connect with new people or connect on an intellectual level in your established partnerships!

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury enters Pisces today, inspiring you to get your workspace and schedule organized. Creativity flows, inspiring productivity!

Scorpio

Communication planet Mercury enters fellow water sign Pisces today, which may bring some sweet messages, party invitations, or creative inspiration!

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury enters sensitive water sign Pisces today, which could find you focused on issues concerning your home or family. You may be in a nostalgic mood; a conversation about the past might take place.

Capricorn

Mercury enters Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, boosting your imagination, and perhaps bringing intriguing news your way!

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury enters Pisces today, which could kick up conversations about money, security, your belongings or other material matters.

Pisces

Messenger planet Mercury enters your sign today, finding you feeling quite expressive, eager to connect, and full of ideas! It’s an exciting time to make introductions.