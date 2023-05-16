Daily Horoscope: May 17, 2023

We may feel impatient as the moon in Aries squares off with Mars in Cancer at 5:10 AM, but things slow down as the moon enters down to earth Taurus at 8:28 AM. The moon meets Jupiter in Taurus at 8:47 AM, inspiring optimism and generosity, and we’re called to let go of the past as the moon squares off with Pluto in Aquarius at 9:00 AM.

The moon meets Mercury in Taurus at 7:27 PM, encouraging communication, and the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces at 7:57 PM, asking us to set boundaries. Tremendous change can take place as Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto at 9:11 PM!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus can turn to finances today as the moon enters Taurus, and you could be making important decisions about how you want to invest your time, energy, and money as Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters your zodiac sign today! The world is on your emotional wavelength. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you making important changes that impact your career or your relationship with the public.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you having a powerful emotional breakthrough!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your social life becomes busy as the moon enters Taurus! Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, too, which could find you reflecting on the power dynamics in your social circles, and perhaps rethinking who you want to align with.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus may turn to your career as the moon enters Taurus. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you making important decisions about who you want to align with as you work toward your professional goals.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could be exploring new opportunities as the moon enters Taurus. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which can find you creating a radical change in your schedule or routine.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, which could find you settling a debt or tying up loose ends. Bonds may be tested as Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius; relationships can deepen! A transformation may be on the horizon.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus can turn to relationships as the moon enters Taurus. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Aquarius, which could find you making important transformations in your personal life that impact your relationships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be in a very productive mood today as the moon enters Taurus. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, finding you breaking an old habit or having a transformative discussion!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you achieving or earning something quite valuable. You may have to give up something you’ve been clinging on to, but for a great reward.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Taurus, which can bring your focus to your home, family, and personal life. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius, perhaps finding you at an important turning point in your life where you choose to let go of the past and embrace change!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Communication kicks up as the moon enters Taurus today. Jupiter in Taurus squares off with Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you connecting with your intuition in a deep and powerful way. A philosophical breakthrough can take place.