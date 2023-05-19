Daily Horoscope: May 20, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 2:58 AM, which can find us facing limits or obstacles. People may be in a serious mood. Stay focused on your responsibilities. Action planet Mars enters fire sign Leo at 11:31 AM, inspiring courage and creativity. Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 11:12 PM, which could find us confronting power struggles and cutting ties where necessary.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for May!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring passion and creativity! This can be an exciting time in your love life. Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you getting real about power struggles in your friendships, and thinking about which groups you want to remain in.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Action planet Mars enters Leo, activating the home and family sector of your chart, finding you taking action in your personal life. Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which could also find you focused on creating a better work-life balance: You might feel strongly about not letting your life in public affect your life at home.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Fiery Mars enters Leo today, revving up the communication sector of your chart. An important, intense discussion can take place as Mars opposes Pluto in fellow air sign Aquarius. A philosophical breakthrough may occur; outmoded ways of thinking could be set aside.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mars enters Leo, activating the sector of your chart that rules money, and you can make important decisions about what you invest in, who you share resources with, and how you manage things like debts or taxes as Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Action planet Mars enters your sign today, Leo, finding you feeling reenergized. Power struggles in your relationships are addressed as Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius. You may be ending some partnerships, while seeing others transform.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars enters Leo, which can find you feeling restless but creatively inspired! Your dreams may be especially active at this time. Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, asking you to get real about how you schedule your time and invest your energy.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mars enters Leo and lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to meet new people, focus on teamwork, and engage with your groups and communities. Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which could find you having to make an important decision regarding which activities, projects, and people deserve your investment of time and energy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars enters Leo, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career! But Mars also opposes your other ruling planet, Pluto, currently in Aquarius, which can find you having to let go of the past and make an important decision about the future.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo today, which can find you exploring new opportunities, planning a trip, or making great strides in your work as a student. An intense, revealing discussion may take place as Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, too.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mars enters Leo, which can find you taking care of financial concerns like debts, taxes, or inheritances. You and your partners may address a situation regarding money. Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, and you could be making a radical decision regarding your spending, saving, or approach to wealth.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars enters your opposite sign Leo today, revving up the relationship sector of your chart. Your partners can be more straightforward or energetic at this time. Mars opposes Pluto in your sign, Aquarius, which could find you ending some relationships, and deepening your connection in others.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars enters Leo today, which can find you feeling motivated to tackle your to-do list! But there are some chores or routines—or perhaps old habits—that you may be ready to be done with; Mars opposes Pluto in Aquarius, encouraging you to radically rethink how you spend your time.