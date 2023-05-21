Daily Horoscope: May 22, 2023

The moon in Cancer mingles with lucky Jupiter in Taurus at 1:54 AM, inspiring generosity, and the sun in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo at 1:57 AM, which could bring a big boost of motivation and willpower! The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 12:24 PM, which can find us setting boundaries, and the moon connects with Mercury in Taurus at 3:07 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars is in Leo, inspiring a passionate atmosphere in your love life! Plus, you could be feeling especially creative inspired. The sun in Gemini mingles with Mars today, which can bode well for communication.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, which can bode well for discussions regarding money, your home life, and security in general! Plus, the moon in Cancer encourages communication.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun in your sign, Gemini, connects with Mars in Leo, which can help speed up communications! Your focus may also be on themes like security and wealth today as the moon moves through Cancer.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The sun in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, inspiring a productive and creative atmosphere. The moon in your sign also helps you reconnect with what’s important to you, dear Cancer, and encourages you to focus on self care.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun in Gemini aligns with Mars in your sign, Leo, inspiring a dynamic, exciting atmosphere in your social life! However, the moon in Cancer also encourages you not to over-book your schedule and to make time for rest.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in Gemini connects with action planet Mars in Leo, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice as you move toward making your dreams come true. Your creative imagination can take you very far today.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun in Gemini connects with Mars in Leo, inspiring a fun, adventurous atmosphere! Excitement could pop up in your social life; a fun adventure may be had. The moon in Cancer can also bring your focus to your career and life in the public eye.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Career success could arrive as the sun in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo. People may be very interested in investing in your work! The moon in fellow water sign Cancer also inspires an adventurous atmosphere today. An inspiring, philosophical conversation can take place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Gemini connects with Mars in fellow fire sign Leo, which could find you and a partner having a communication breakthrough. This can be an exciting time to connect with people. Discussions about money or shared resources may take place as the moon moves through Cancer.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo, which can find you feeling productive and resolving lingering issues. The moon in your opposite sign Cancer also encourages connection as it lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in fellow air sign Gemini connects with action planet Mars in Leo, which can inspire an exciting atmosphere in your love life! A fantastic creative collaboration may take place. A productive energy flows as the moon moves through Cancer.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A productive mood flows at home and around your chores as the sun in Gemini aligns with Mars in Leo. The moon in fellow water sign Cancer could find you connecting with a crush or enjoying time with a lover! Or, you may be discovering a new source of creative inspiration.